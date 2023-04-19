Light driven diffusioosmotic repulsion and attraction of colloidal particles

In this paper, we introduce the phenomenon of light driven diffusioosmotic long-range attraction and repulsion of porous particles under irradiation with UV light. The change in the inter-particle interaction potential is governed by flow patterns generated around single colloids and results in reversible aggregation or separation of the mesoporous silica particles that are trapped at a solid surface. The range of the interaction potential extends to several times the diameter of the particle and can be adjusted by varying the light intensity. The "fuel" of the process is a photosensitive surfactant undergoing photo-isomerization from a more hydrophobic trans-state to a rather hydrophilic cis-state. The surfactant has different adsorption affinities to the particles depending on the isomerization state. The trans-isomer, for example, tends to accumulate in the negatively charged pores of the particles, while the cis-isomer prefers to remain in the solution. This implies that when under UV irradiation cis-isomers are being formed

In this paper, we introduce the phenomenon of light driven diffusioosmotic long-range attraction and repulsion of porous particles under irradiation with UV light. The change in the inter-particle interaction potential is governed by flow patterns generated around single colloids and results in reversible aggregation or separation of the mesoporous silica particles that are trapped at a solid surface. The range of the interaction potential extends to several times the diameter of the particle and can be adjusted by varying the light intensity. The "fuel" of the process is a photosensitive surfactant undergoing photo-isomerization from a more hydrophobic trans-state to a rather hydrophilic cis-state. The surfactant has different adsorption affinities to the particles depending on the isomerization state. The trans-isomer, for example, tends to accumulate in the negatively charged pores of the particles, while the cis-isomer prefers to remain in the solution. This implies that when under UV irradiation cis-isomers are being formed within the pores, they tend to diffuse out readily and generate an excess concentration near the colloid's outer surface, ultimately resulting in the initiation of diffusioosmotic flow. The direction of the flow depends strongly on the dynamic redistribution of the fraction of trans- and cis-isomers near the colloids due to different kinetics of photo-isomerization within the pores as compared to the bulk. The unique feature of the mechanism discussed in the paper is that the long-range mutual repulsion but also the attraction can be tuned by convenient external optical stimuli such as intensity so that a broad variety of experimental situations for manipulation of a particle ensemble can be realized.

…