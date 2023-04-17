Plasticity and transfer in the sound system
- This study focuses on the ability of the adult sound system to reorganise as a result of experience. Participants were exposed to existing and novel syllables in either a listening task or a production task over the course of two days. On the third day, they named disyllabic pseudowords while their electroencephalogram was recorded. The first syllable of these pseudowords had either been trained in the auditory modality, trained in production or had not been trained. The EEG response differed between existing and novel syllables for untrained but not for trained syllables, indicating that training novel sound sequences modifies the processes involved in the production of these sequences to make them more similar to those underlying the production of existing sound sequences. Effects of training on the EEG response were observed both after production training and mere auditory exposure.
|Audrey Damaris Bürki-FoschiniORCiDGND, Malte Clemens ViebahnGND, Adamantios I. GafosORCiDGND
|exposure to syllables in production or perception changes their subsequent production
|EEG; Language production; phonetic encoding; syllables; transfer
