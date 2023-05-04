Entwicklung eines Verfahrens zur Generierung von spezifischen monoklonalen Antikörpern gegen Mikroorganismen basierend auf in silico Epitopanalysen
A new workflow to generate monoclonal antibodies against microorganisms based on in silico epitope predictions
Monoklonale Antikörper (mAK) sind eines der wichtigsten Biomoleküle für die Umweltanalytik und die medizinische Diagnostik. Für die Detektion von Mikroorganismen bilden sie die Grundlage für ein schnelles und präzises Testverfahren. Bis heute gibt es, aufgrund des hohen zeitlichen und materiellen Aufwandes und der unspezifischen Immunisierungsstrategien, nur wenige mAK, die spezifisch Mikroorganismen erkennen. Zu diesem Zweck sollte ein anwendbares Verfahren für die Generierung von mAK gegen Mikroorganismen entwickelt werden, welches anhand von Escherichia coli O157:H7 und Legionella pneumophila validiert wurde. In dieser Dissertation konnten neue Oberflächenstrukturen auf den Mikroorganismen mittels vergleichender Genomanalysen und in silico Epitopanalysen identifiziert werden. Diese wurden in das Virushüllprotein VP1 integriert und für eine gezielte Immunisierungsstrategie verwendet. Für die Bestimmung antigenspezifischer antikörperproduzierender Hybridome wurde ein Immunfärbeprotokoll entwickelt und etabliert, um die Hybridome im Durchflusszytometer zu sortieren. In der vorliegenden Studie konnten für E. coli O157:H7 insgesamt 53 potenzielle Proteinkandidaten und für L. pneumophila 38 Proteine mithilfe der bioinformatischen Analyse identifiziert werden. Fünf verschiedene potenzielle Epitope wurden für E. coli O157:H7 und drei verschiedenen für L. pneumophila ausgewählt und für die Immunisierung mit chimären VP1 verwendet. Alle Immunseren zeigten eine antigenspezifische Immunantwort. Aus den nachfolgend generierten Hybridomzellen konnten mehrere Antikörperkandidaten gewonnen werden, welche in Charakterisierungsstudien eine starke Bindung zu E. coli O157:H7 bzw. L. pneumophila vorwiesen. Kreuzreaktivitäten zu anderen relevanten Mikroorganismen konnten keine bzw. nur in geringem Maße festgestellt werden. Folglich konnte der hier beschriebene interdisziplinäre Ansatz zur Generierung spezifischer mAK gegen Mikroorganismen nachweislich spezifische mAK hervorbringen und ist als hocheffizienter Arbeitsablauf für die Herstellung von Antikörpern gegen Mikroorganismen einsetzbar.
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the most important biomolecules for environmental analysis and medical diagnostics. For the detection of microorganisms, they form the basis for a rapid and precise test procedure. Until today, due to the substantial time and material effort and the non-specific immunization strategies, there are only a few mAbs that specifically detect microorganisms. Therefore, an easy-to-use methodology for the generation of mAbs against microorganisms was developed and validated using Legionella pneumophila and Escherichia coli O157:H7. In this dissertation, several new surface structures on the microorganisms were identified using comparative genomic analyses and in silico epitope modeling. These were integrated into the VP1 viral envelope protein and used for a specific immunization strategy. For the identification of antigen-specific antibody-producing hybridomas, an immunostaining protocol was developed and established to sort the hybridomas. In the present study, 53 potential protein candidates were identified for E. coli O157:H7 and 38 proteins for L. pneumophila using bioinformatic analysis methods. Five different peptide epitopes were selected for E. coli O157:H7 and three different peptide epitopes for L. pneumophila for immunization using chimeric VP1. All immune sera showed an antigen-specific immune response. Several antibody candidates were obtained from the generated hybridoma cells, which showed strong binding to E. coli O157:H7 and L. pneumophila. Cross-reactivity to other relevant microorganisms could not be detected or could only be observed to a minor extent. Consequently, the interdisciplinary approach to generate specific mAbs against microorganisms has been shown to generate mAbs and is applicable as a highly efficient workflow for the generation of antibodies against microorganisms.
|Author details:
|Markus GöthelORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-588017
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58801
|Reviewer(s):
|Katja HanackORCiDGND, Hans-Hennig von HorstenORCiD, Kai Schulze-ForsterORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Katja Hanack
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/03/21
|Release date:
|2023/05/04
|Tag:
|Antikörper; Epitopvorhersage; Escherichia coli
antibody; epitop prediction; legionella pneumophila
|Number of pages:
|XVI, 113
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|WF 9900, XD 3187
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International