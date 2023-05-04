Entwicklung eines Verfahrens zur Generierung von spezifischen monoklonalen Antikörpern gegen Mikroorganismen basierend auf in silico Epitopanalysen

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the most important biomolecules for environmental analysis and medical diagnostics. For the detection of microorganisms, they form the basis for a rapid and precise test procedure. Until today, due to the substantial time and material effort and the non-specific immunization strategies, there are only a few mAbs that specifically detect microorganisms. Therefore, an easy-to-use methodology for the generation of mAbs against microorganisms was developed and validated using Legionella pneumophila and Escherichia coli O157:H7. In this dissertation, several new surface structures on the microorganisms were identified using comparative genomic analyses and in silico epitope modeling. These were integrated into the VP1 viral envelope protein and used for a specific immunization strategy. For the identification of antigen-specific antibody-producing hybridomas, an immunostaining protocol was developed and established to sort the hybridomas. In the present study, 53 potential protein candidates were

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are one of the most important biomolecules for environmental analysis and medical diagnostics. For the detection of microorganisms, they form the basis for a rapid and precise test procedure. Until today, due to the substantial time and material effort and the non-specific immunization strategies, there are only a few mAbs that specifically detect microorganisms. Therefore, an easy-to-use methodology for the generation of mAbs against microorganisms was developed and validated using Legionella pneumophila and Escherichia coli O157:H7. In this dissertation, several new surface structures on the microorganisms were identified using comparative genomic analyses and in silico epitope modeling. These were integrated into the VP1 viral envelope protein and used for a specific immunization strategy. For the identification of antigen-specific antibody-producing hybridomas, an immunostaining protocol was developed and established to sort the hybridomas. In the present study, 53 potential protein candidates were identified for E. coli O157:H7 and 38 proteins for L. pneumophila using bioinformatic analysis methods. Five different peptide epitopes were selected for E. coli O157:H7 and three different peptide epitopes for L. pneumophila for immunization using chimeric VP1. All immune sera showed an antigen-specific immune response. Several antibody candidates were obtained from the generated hybridoma cells, which showed strong binding to E. coli O157:H7 and L. pneumophila. Cross-reactivity to other relevant microorganisms could not be detected or could only be observed to a minor extent. Consequently, the interdisciplinary approach to generate specific mAbs against microorganisms has been shown to generate specific mAbs and is applicable as a highly efficient workflow for the generation of antibodies against microorganisms.

