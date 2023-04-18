Identifying interesting planetary systems for future X-ray observations
X-ray observations of star-planet systems are important to grow our understanding of exoplanets; these observations allow for studies of photoevaporation of the exoplanetary atmosphere, and in some cases even estimations of the size of the outer planetary atmosphere. The German-Russian eROSITA instrument onboard the SRG (Spectrum Roentgen Gamma) mission is performing the first all-sky X-ray survey since the 1990s, and provides X-ray fluxes and spectra of exoplanet host stars over a much larger volume than was accessible before. Using new eROSITA data as well as archival data from XMM-Newton, Chandra, and ROSAT, we estimate mass-loss rates of exoplanets under an energy-limited escape scenario and identify several exoplanets with strong X-ray irradiation and expected mass loss that are amenable to follow-up observations at other wavelengths. We model sample spectra using a toy model of an exoplanetary atmosphere to predict what exoplanet transit observations with future X-ray missions such as Athena will look like and estimate the observable X-ray transmission spectrum for a typical hot Jupiter-type exoplanet.
|Grace FosterORCiDGND, Katja PoppenhägerORCiDGND
|https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.04508.pdf
|https://doi.org/10.1002/asna.20220007
|1521-3994
|Astronomische Nachrichten = Astronomical notes
|Wiley-VCH
|Berlin
|Article
|English
|2022/02/07
|2022
|2023/04/17
|X-rays; activity; coronae; general; planetary systems; planets and satellites; stars
|343
|4
|e20220007
|7
|German Leibniz- Gemeinschaft [P67-2018]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International