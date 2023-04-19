Schließen

Hitting set enumeration with partial information for unique column combination discovery

  • Unique column combinations (UCCs) are a fundamental concept in relational databases. They identify entities in the data and support various data management activities. Still, UCCs are usually not explicitly defined and need to be discovered. State-of-the-art data profiling algorithms are able to efficiently discover UCCs in moderately sized datasets, but they tend to fail on large and, in particular, on wide datasets due to run time and memory limitations. <br /> In this paper, we introduce HPIValid, a novel UCC discovery algorithm that implements a faster and more resource-saving search strategy. HPIValid models the metadata discovery as a hitting set enumeration problem in hypergraphs. In this way, it combines efficient discovery techniques from data profiling research with the most recent theoretical insights into enumeration algorithms. Our evaluation shows that HPIValid is not only orders of magnitude faster than related work, it also has a much smaller memory footprint.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Johann Birnick, Thomas BläsiusGND, Tobias FriedrichORCiDGND, Felix NaumannORCiDGND, Thorsten PapenbrockORCiDGND, Friedrich Martin SchirneckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14778/3407790.3407824
ISSN:2150-8097
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the VLDB Endowment
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:[New York, NY]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Volume:13
Issue:11
Number of pages:14
First page:2270
Last Page:2283
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.