Assessing orienting of attention to understand the time course of mental calculation

  • Number processing induces spatial attention shifts to the left or right side for small or large numbers, respectively. This spatial-numerical association (SNA) extends to mental calculation, such that subtractions and additions induce left or right biases, respectively. However, the time course of activating SNAs during mental calculation is unclear. Here, we addressed this issue by measuring visual position discrimination during auditory calculation. Thirty-four healthy adults listened in each trial to five successive elements of arithmetic facts (first operand, operator, second operand, equal and result) and verbally classified their correctness. After each element (except for the result), a fixation dot moved equally often to either the left or right side and participants pressed left or right buttons to discriminate its movement direction (four times per trial). First and second operand magnitude (small/large), operation (addition/subtraction), result correctness (right/wrong) and movement direction (left/right) were balancedNumber processing induces spatial attention shifts to the left or right side for small or large numbers, respectively. This spatial-numerical association (SNA) extends to mental calculation, such that subtractions and additions induce left or right biases, respectively. However, the time course of activating SNAs during mental calculation is unclear. Here, we addressed this issue by measuring visual position discrimination during auditory calculation. Thirty-four healthy adults listened in each trial to five successive elements of arithmetic facts (first operand, operator, second operand, equal and result) and verbally classified their correctness. After each element (except for the result), a fixation dot moved equally often to either the left or right side and participants pressed left or right buttons to discriminate its movement direction (four times per trial). First and second operand magnitude (small/large), operation (addition/subtraction), result correctness (right/wrong) and movement direction (left/right) were balanced across 128 trials. Manual reaction times of dot movement discriminations were considered in relation to previous arithmetic elements. We found no evidence of early attentional shifts after first operand and operator presentation. Discrimination performance was modulated consistent with SNAs after the second operand, suggesting that attentional shifts occur once there is access to all elements necessary to complete an arithmetic operation. Such late-occurring attention shifts may reflect a combination of multiple element-specific biases and confirm their functional role in mental calculation.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Stefania D'AscenzoORCiD, Luisa LugliORCiD, Roberto Nicoletti, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10339-020-00970-y
ISSN:1612-4782
ISSN:1612-4790
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32696298
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive processing : international quarterly of cognitive science
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg ; Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/17
Tag:Attention; Mental arithmetic; Numerical cognition; Spatial-numerical; associations
Volume:21
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
First page:493
Last Page:500
Funding institution:Competing heuristics and biases in mental arithmetic [DFG FI_1915/8-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

