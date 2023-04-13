Spectral zeta-invariants lifted to coverings
- The canonical trace and the Wodzicki residue on classical pseudo-differential operators on a closed manifold are characterised by their locality and shown to be preserved under lifting to the universal covering as a result of their local feature. As a consequence, we lift a class of spectral zeta-invariants using lifted defect formulae which express discrepancies of zeta-regularised traces in terms of Wodzicki residues. We derive Atiyah's L-2-index theorem as an instance of the Z(2)-graded generalisation of the canonical lift of spectral zeta-invariants and we show that certain lifted spectral zeta-invariants for geometric operators are integrals of Pontryagin and Chern forms.
|Sara AzzaliORCiD, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1090/tran/8067
|0002-9947
|1088-6850
|Transactions of the American Mathematical Society
|American Mathematical Society
|Providence, RI
|Article
|English
|2020/07/08
|2020
|2023/04/13
|373
|9
|42
|6185
|6226
|DFG German Research Foundation (DFG) European Commission
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert