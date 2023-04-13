Schließen

Spectral zeta-invariants lifted to coverings

  • The canonical trace and the Wodzicki residue on classical pseudo-differential operators on a closed manifold are characterised by their locality and shown to be preserved under lifting to the universal covering as a result of their local feature. As a consequence, we lift a class of spectral zeta-invariants using lifted defect formulae which express discrepancies of zeta-regularised traces in terms of Wodzicki residues. We derive Atiyah's L-2-index theorem as an instance of the Z(2)-graded generalisation of the canonical lift of spectral zeta-invariants and we show that certain lifted spectral zeta-invariants for geometric operators are integrals of Pontryagin and Chern forms.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sara AzzaliORCiD, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1090/tran/8067
ISSN:0002-9947
ISSN:1088-6850
Title of parent work (English):Transactions of the American Mathematical Society
Publisher:American Mathematical Society
Place of publishing:Providence, RI
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/13
Volume:373
Issue:9
Number of pages:42
First page:6185
Last Page:6226
Funding institution:DFG German Research Foundation (DFG) European Commission
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.