Space-valence mapping of social concepts: Do we arrange negative and positive ethnic stereotypes from left to right?
- Introduction: The body-specificity hypothesis states that in right-handers, positive concepts should be associated with the right side and negative concepts with the left side of the body. Following this hypothesis, our study postulated that negative out-group ethnic stereotypes would be associated with the left side, and positive in-group stereotypes would be associated with the right side. Methods: The experiment consisted of two parts. First, we measured the spatial mapping of ethnic stereotypes by using a sensibility judgment task, in which participants had to decide whether a sentence was sensible or not by pressing either a left or a right key. The sentences included German vs. Arabic proper names. Second, we measured implicit ethnic stereotypes in the same participants using the Go/No-go Association Task (GNAT), in which Arabic vs. German proper names were presented in combination with positive vs. negative adjectives. Right-handed German native speakers (N = 92) participated in an online study. Results: As predicted, inIntroduction: The body-specificity hypothesis states that in right-handers, positive concepts should be associated with the right side and negative concepts with the left side of the body. Following this hypothesis, our study postulated that negative out-group ethnic stereotypes would be associated with the left side, and positive in-group stereotypes would be associated with the right side. Methods: The experiment consisted of two parts. First, we measured the spatial mapping of ethnic stereotypes by using a sensibility judgment task, in which participants had to decide whether a sentence was sensible or not by pressing either a left or a right key. The sentences included German vs. Arabic proper names. Second, we measured implicit ethnic stereotypes in the same participants using the Go/No-go Association Task (GNAT), in which Arabic vs. German proper names were presented in combination with positive vs. negative adjectives. Right-handed German native speakers (N = 92) participated in an online study. Results: As predicted, in the GNAT, participants reacted faster to German names combined with positive adjectives and to Arabic names combined with negative adjectives, which is diagnostic of existing valenced in-and outgroup ethnic stereotypes. However, we failed to find any reliable effects in the sensibility judgment task, i.e., there was no evidence of spatial mapping of positive and negative ethnic stereotypes. There was no correlation between the results of the two tasks at the individual level. Further Bayesian analysis and exploratory analysis in the left-handed subsample (N = 9) corroborated the evidence in favor of null results. Discussion: Our study suggests that ethnic stereotypes are not automatically mapped in a body-specific manner.…
|Katharina Kühne, Kristina Nenaschew, Alex MiklashevskyORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-587556
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58755
|1866-8364
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (828)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Andriy Myachykov, Sascha Topolinski, Oksana Tsaregorodtseva
|Postprint
|English
|2023/04/12
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/04/12
|GNAT; body-specificity hypothesis; embodied cognition; ethnic stereotypes; implicit associations; in-group stereotypes; out-group stereotypes
|13
|1
|13
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle