Schließen

On the directionality of the Balkan Turkic verb phrase: variationist and theoretical perspectives

  • Balkan varieties of Turkic, particularly those on the periphery of the Turkic spread area in the region, such as Gagauz and West Rumelian Turkish, are commonly observed to have head-initial verb phrases. Based on a wide survey, this paper attempts a more precise description of the pattern of VP directionality across Balkan Turkic and shows that there is considerable variation in how prevalent VX order is, a pattern that turns out to be more complex than the previous descriptions suggest: Two spectrums of directionality can be discerned between XV and VX orders, contingent upon type of the dependent of the verb and dialect locale. The paper also explores the grammatical causes underlying this shift in constituent order. First, VX order seems to be dependent upon whether a clause is nominal or not. Nonfinite clauses of the nominal type have XV order across Balkan Turkic, while finite clauses and nonfinite clauses of the converbial type show differing degrees of VX order depending on type of dependent and geographical location. Second,Balkan varieties of Turkic, particularly those on the periphery of the Turkic spread area in the region, such as Gagauz and West Rumelian Turkish, are commonly observed to have head-initial verb phrases. Based on a wide survey, this paper attempts a more precise description of the pattern of VP directionality across Balkan Turkic and shows that there is considerable variation in how prevalent VX order is, a pattern that turns out to be more complex than the previous descriptions suggest: Two spectrums of directionality can be discerned between XV and VX orders, contingent upon type of the dependent of the verb and dialect locale. The paper also explores the grammatical causes underlying this shift in constituent order. First, VX order seems to be dependent upon whether a clause is nominal or not. Nonfinite clauses of the nominal type have XV order across Balkan Turkic, while finite clauses and nonfinite clauses of the converbial type show differing degrees of VX order depending on type of dependent and geographical location. Second, VX order appears to be an outcome of verb movement to the left of the dependent in finite clauses and nonfinite clauses of the converbial type, rather than head parameter shift.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zpr184.pdfeng
    (1195KB)

    SHA-512:768123ab2c2fb520912858275a69948c4889c42dc9f850f8f9aa593bc364ff7fed94de1aa14932805970f5c08aea4fa72ea25af12163badd46765af3d99e3c6e

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cem KeskinORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-587532
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58753
ISSN:1866-8380
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (184)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/21
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/12
Tag:Balkan Turkic; OV–VO; Rumelian Turkic; head directionality; head parameter; microvariation; nominalization; verb movement; verb phrase; word order variation
Issue:184
Number of pages:20
Source:Languages 8 (2022) 1, Art. 2. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/languages8010002
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.