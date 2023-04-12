Schließen

Mixed chloridometallate(ii) ionic liquids with tunable color and optical response for potential ammonia sensors†

  • Eight d-metal-containing N-butylpyridinium ionic liquids (ILs) with the nominal composition (C4Py)2[Ni0.5M0.5Cl4] or (C4Py)2[Zn0.5M0.5Cl4] (M = Cu, Co, Mn, Ni, Zn; C4Py = N-butylpyridinium) were synthesized, characterized, and investigated for their optical properties. Single crystal and powder X-ray analysis shows that the compounds are isostructural to existing examples based on other d-metal ions. Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy measurements confirm that the metal/metal ratio is around 50 : 50. UV-Vis spectroscopy shows that the optical absorption can be tuned by selection of the constituent metals. Moreover, the compounds can act as an optical sensor for the detection of gases such as ammonia as demonstrated via a simple prototype setup.

  • zmnr1316.pdfeng
    (3366KB)

    SHA-512:dbfb3c54ae52ab3533f7aa3335124fe27e48ae3c9f0f9d49eb986906d8c1a415c0aeb9fee0c20cf82a534c39335c6ee48bf4a7c5ee80a8c61901a5c17cc11bba

Metadaten
Karsten Behrens, Christian Balischewski, Eric Sperlich, Antonia Isabell Menski, Ruth Fabiola Balderas-Valadez, Claudia Pacholski, Christina Günter, Susanne Lubahn, Alexandra Kelling, Andreas Taubert
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-587512
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58751
ISSN:1866-8372
Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1316)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/12
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/12
Number of pages:11
First page:35072
Last Page:35082
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

