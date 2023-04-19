Schließen

Development and validation of the Expanded Mindful Eating Scale

  • Purpose To develop and validate the Expanded Mindful Eating Scale (EMES), an expanded mindful eating model created for the promotion of health and sustainability. Design/methodology/approach A cross-sectional study using self-administered questionnaire surveys on Ochanomizu Health Study (OHS) was conducted. The survey was provided to 1,388 female university students in Tokyo, Japan. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA), confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and a partial correlation analysis were used to confirm construct and criterion validity. Internal consistency of the EMES was confirmed to calculate Cronbach's alpha. Findings The response rate was 38.7 % (n = 537). Mean BMI was 20.21 +/- 2.12, and 18.8% of them were classified as "lean" (BMI < 18.5). The authors listed 25 items and obtained a final factor structure of five factors and 20 items, as a result of EFA. Through CFA, the authors obtained the following fit indices for a final model: GFI = 0.914, AGFI = 0.890, CFI = 0.870 and RMSEA = 0.061. The total EMES score wasPurpose To develop and validate the Expanded Mindful Eating Scale (EMES), an expanded mindful eating model created for the promotion of health and sustainability. Design/methodology/approach A cross-sectional study using self-administered questionnaire surveys on Ochanomizu Health Study (OHS) was conducted. The survey was provided to 1,388 female university students in Tokyo, Japan. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA), confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and a partial correlation analysis were used to confirm construct and criterion validity. Internal consistency of the EMES was confirmed to calculate Cronbach's alpha. Findings The response rate was 38.7 % (n = 537). Mean BMI was 20.21 +/- 2.12, and 18.8% of them were classified as "lean" (BMI < 18.5). The authors listed 25 items and obtained a final factor structure of five factors and 20 items, as a result of EFA. Through CFA, the authors obtained the following fit indices for a final model: GFI = 0.914, AGFI = 0.890, CFI = 0.870 and RMSEA = 0.061. The total EMES score was significantly correlated with BMI, mindfulness, body dissatisfaction, drive for thinness and life satisfaction (r = -0.138, -0.315, -0.339, -0.281 and 0.149,p < 0.01, respectively). Cronbach's alpha for all items in this scale was 0.687. Practical implications The authors suggest the possibility that practitioners and researchers of mindful eating that includes this new concept can use authors' novel scale as an effective measurement tool. Originality/value The EMES, which can multidimensionally measure the concept of the expanded model of mindful eating was first developed in this study.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yui KawasakiORCiD, Rie Akamatsu, Mika Omori, Masumi Sugawara, Yoko Yamazaki, Satoko Matsumoto, Yoko Fujiwara, Shigeru Iwakabe, Tetsuyuki Kobayashi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/IJHCQA-01-2020-0009
ISSN:0952-6862
ISSN:1758-6542
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32651946
Title of parent work (English):International journal of health care quality assurance
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:education; health of the planet; mindful eating; nutrition; scale development; sustainability; university students
Volume:33
Issue:4-5
Number of pages:13
First page:309
Last Page:321
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.