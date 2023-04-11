Schließen

Public child care and mothers’ career trajectories

  • This paper studies the effect of public child care on mothers’ career trajectories. To this end, we combine county-level data on child care coverage with detailed individual-level information from the German social security records and exploit a set of German reforms leading to a substantial temporal and spatial variation in child care coverage for children under the age of three. We conduct an event study approach that investigates the labor market outcomes of mothers in the years around the birth of their first child. We thereby explore career trajectories, both in terms of quantity and quality of employment. We find that public child care improves maternal labor supply in the years immediately following childbirth. However, the results on quality-related outcomes suggest that the effect of child care provision does not reach far beyond pure employment effects. These results do not change for mothers with different ‘career costs of children’.

Author details:Katrin HuberGND, Geske Rolvering
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-587310
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58731
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (64)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/11
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/11
Tag:career costs of children; child care; maternal employment; women’s careers
Issue:64
Number of pages:33
RVK - Regensburg classification:QV 221, QV 350, QX 300, MS 3080, MG 15920
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:J Labor and Demographic Economics / J0 General / J08 Labor Economics Policies
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J1 Demographic Economics / J13 Fertility; Family Planning; Child Care; Children; Youth
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J22 Time Allocation and Labor Supply
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

