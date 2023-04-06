Schließen

Children's spatial language skills predict their verbal number skills: A longitudinal study

  • The process of number symbolization is assumed to be critically influenced by the acquisition of so-called verbal number skills (e.g., verbally reciting the number chain and naming Arabic numerals). For the acquisition of these verbal number skills, verbal and visuospatial skills are discussed as contributing factors. In this context, children’s verbal number skills have been found to be associated with their concurrent spatial language skills such as mastery of verbal descriptions of spatial position (e.g., in front of, behind). In a longitudinal study with three measurement times (T1, T2, T3) at an interval of about 6 months, we evaluated the predictive role of preschool children’s (mean age at T1: 3 years and 10 months) spatial language skills for the acquisition of verbal number skills. Children’s spatial language skills at T2 significantly predicted their verbal number skills at T3, when controlling for influences of important covariates such as vocabulary knowledge. In addition, further analyses replicated previous resultsThe process of number symbolization is assumed to be critically influenced by the acquisition of so-called verbal number skills (e.g., verbally reciting the number chain and naming Arabic numerals). For the acquisition of these verbal number skills, verbal and visuospatial skills are discussed as contributing factors. In this context, children’s verbal number skills have been found to be associated with their concurrent spatial language skills such as mastery of verbal descriptions of spatial position (e.g., in front of, behind). In a longitudinal study with three measurement times (T1, T2, T3) at an interval of about 6 months, we evaluated the predictive role of preschool children’s (mean age at T1: 3 years and 10 months) spatial language skills for the acquisition of verbal number skills. Children’s spatial language skills at T2 significantly predicted their verbal number skills at T3, when controlling for influences of important covariates such as vocabulary knowledge. In addition, further analyses replicated previous results indicating that children’s spatial language skills at T2 were associated with their verbal number skills at T2. Exploratory analyses further revealed that children’s verbal number skills at T1 predict their spatial language at T2. Results suggests that better spatial language skills at the age of 4 years facilitate the future acquisition of verbal number skills.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zhr827.pdfeng
    (564KB)

    SHA-512:38ba0e4c140860ce751e807b933750704d6c0497a0262096e1af74189b8a9fe8a00dd6cedb65f2e502f110e9fe3a58598ead1b8ed06d5d40e8aeccb8b29debec

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nadja LindnerORCiD, Korbinian MoellerORCiDGND, Verena DresenORCiDGND, Silvia PixnerORCiDGND, Jan LonnemannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-587298
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58729
ISSN:1866-8364
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (827)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/31
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/06
Issue:827
Number of pages:15
Source:PLOS ONE 17 (2022) 10, Art. e0277026. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0277026
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.