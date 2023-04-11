According to the latest prognosis by Klemm (2022), Germany will have a shortage of around 127,000 teachers by 2035. This large gap can no longer be covered by teachers who have completed a traditional teacher training program. In response to the shortage of teachers, schools in Germany are increasingly hiring individuals without a traditional teaching degree (KMK, 2022). Non-traditionally trained teachers usually undergo an alternative qualification program before being hired into the teaching profession. However, these qualification programs are very heterogeneous in terms of time and content and require different entry requirements of the applicants (Driesner & Arndt, 2020). However, they are usually much shorter than traditional teacher training programs at universities to ensure a quick entry into the teaching profession. The shorter qualification is thus accompanied by fewer learning and teaching opportunities that would be found in a traditional teacher training program. As a result, alternatively certified teachers can be

According to the latest prognosis by Klemm (2022), Germany will have a shortage of around 127,000 teachers by 2035. This large gap can no longer be covered by teachers who have completed a traditional teacher training program. In response to the shortage of teachers, schools in Germany are increasingly hiring individuals without a traditional teaching degree (KMK, 2022). Non-traditionally trained teachers usually undergo an alternative qualification program before being hired into the teaching profession. However, these qualification programs are very heterogeneous in terms of time and content and require different entry requirements of the applicants (Driesner & Arndt, 2020). However, they are usually much shorter than traditional teacher training programs at universities to ensure a quick entry into the teaching profession. The shorter qualification is thus accompanied by fewer learning and teaching opportunities that would be found in a traditional teacher training program. As a result, alternatively certified teachers can be expected to be less well prepared for the demands of the teaching profession. This assumption is also often held in public, and criticism of alternative qualification programs is high. For example, the president of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the newspaper Die Welt in 2019 that the inadequate qualification of alternatively certified teachers is "a crime against children" (Die Welt, 2019). However, research in German-speaking countries that would be able to provide robust findings to support this criticism is still in its infancy. Initial work generally indicates few differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers (Kleickmann & Anders, 2011; Kunina-Habenicht et al., 2013; Oettinghaus, Lamprecht & Korneck, 2014). Papers that find differences show them primarily in pedagogical knowledge to the disadvantage of alternatively certified teachers. However, the question of other differences, for example in the quality of teaching or in professional well-being, has not yet been answered for the German context. The present study aims to fill part of these research gaps. In this context, it addresses the questions of differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers regarding their professional competence, career choice motivation, well-being, and teaching quality within the framework of three studies. The overarching question will be addressed in light of the theoretical model on the determinants and consequences of professional competence (Kunter, Kleickmann, Klusmann & Richter, 2011). This model will also be used to theoretically review existing national and international research on differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers. In study 1, the differences in professional competence between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers in the induction phase were investigated. According to Baumert and Kunter (2006), teachers' professional competence is composed of four aspects: professional knowledge, beliefs, motivational orientations, and self-regulatory skills, which were examined in study 1. Using multivariate analysis of covariance, the differences between the two groups in professional competence were considered. For professional knowledge, it was found that both groups did not differ in content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge in mathematics, i.e., they had comparable knowledge. On the other hand, the alternatively certified teachers scored significantly lower in the test of pedagogical-psychological knowledge than the traditionally certified teacher candidates. Regarding the subtests used for pedagogical-psychological knowledge, it was shown that the knowledge of teaching methods is particularly less pronounced among the alternatively certified teachers. Furthermore, there is a statistically non-significant difference in knowledge about classroom management between the groups, with alternatively certified teachers having descriptively less knowledge in this area. With regard to the differences between alternatively certified and traditionally certified teacher candidates in learning-teaching-related beliefs, no significant differences emerge. Both groups report comparable transmissive and constructivist beliefs in mathematics. Study 2 examined whether traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differed in their career choice motivation, well-being, and career retention intentions. Data from traditionally and alternatively certified teachers were compared using multivariate analysis of covariance. Results indicate that both groups of teachers entered the profession because of high intrinsic and altruistic motivation. No differences are shown in six of the eight career choice motives recorded (prior learning and teaching experience, assessed teaching ability, intrinsic motivation, job security, helping to shape the future of children and youth, making a social contribution). Significant differences emerge, however, in two extrinsically motivated career choice motives. Alternatively certified teachers are significantly more likely than traditionally certified teachers to choose the profession due to social influences (e.g., friends, family, colleagues) and due to the compatibility of family and career. It should be added that these two extrinsically motivated career choice motives were perceived by traditionally and alternatively certified teachers as least relevant to their career decision. In terms of career well-being, study 2 looked at emotional exhaustion and enthusiasm for teaching. Results indicated that the two groups differed significantly in enthusiasm for teaching, nonetheless both groups reported high levels of enthusiasm. Alternatively certified teachers in study 2 reported significantly higher enthusiasm than traditionally certified teachers. The difference in emotional exhaustion is just above the significance threshold and therefore the two groups do not differ. Descriptively, however, non-alternatively certified teachers report lower emotional exhaustion. Study 2 continued to examine whether traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differ in their intentions to remain in the profession. Results indicate that both groups report high intentions to remain in the profession, with no differences between groups. However, differences within and between groups again emerge as a function of career entry age. Finally, study 3 investigated whether traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differ in the quality of teaching as assessed by students. Following Klieme et al. (2009), students were asked about the three basic dimensions of teaching quality: classroom management, cognitive activation, and student support. Double-latent multilevel analyses were conducted to investigate the research question. The analyses without including the control variables showed that the teaching quality of traditionally and alternatively certified teachers did not differ in either student orientation or cognitive activation. On the other hand, students taught by traditionally trained teachers reported significantly less disruption in class than students taught by alternatively certified teachers. However, this difference was no longer evident when student variables and teacher variables were included at the individual and learning group levels. Furthermore, study 3 examined whether differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differed based on their job experience. To do this, the two groups were each divided into teachers with little job experience (three or fewer years of job experience) and experienced teachers (more than three years of job experience). No significant differences were found between the less experienced traditionally and alternatively certified teachers in classroom management and cognitive activation. On the other hand, students of less experienced traditionally certified teachers reported higher student orientation than less experienced alternatively certified teachers and experienced traditionally certified teachers. Students of experienced traditionally certified teachers reported less classroom disruption than students of less experienced traditionally and alternatively certified teachers. The findings of the individual studies provide the basis for the discussion of various points, such as (a) the discussion of the importance of the traditional teacher training, (b) the importance of job experience, and (c) the possible favorable entry requirements associated with a change of profession. Furthermore, results of the present work are considered to what extent they offer indications (d) for the further development of alternative qualification programs offers for teachers. A major strength of the three studies of this dissertation is that different data sources were used. Thus, in addition to teacher surveys, student surveys and competency tests were used on both the teacher and student sides to answer the questions. Thus, data from standardized tests are available in addition to self-assessments, and different perspectives were included. Future studies could further expand the multi-perspective approach and thus, for example, increasingly include mentors, colleagues, school administrators, or even supervisors in the studies. For example, objective assessments of the competence, teaching quality, or socialization in the college of alternatively certified teachers could be collected. The different perspectives can assist in better understanding existing or non-existing differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers, and thus in better intervening. Likewise, the representativeness of the data sets in each study and the large number of teachers interviewed in studies 2 and 3 is a strength of the research. One strength of study 1 is that it focused on alternatively certified teachers in the induction phase and thus on a very specific group of alternatively certified teachers. This made it possible to derive concrete statements about differences between alternatively certified and traditionally certified teacher candidates in the induction phase. It could be shown that alternatively certified teachers only had disadvantages in pedagogical-psychological knowledge compared to traditionally certified teacher candidates. The implication for practice from this result is that alternatively certified teachers in the induction phase need more additional offers in the area of pedagogical-psychological knowledge, for example in the area of teaching methods and classroom management. Study 1 and study 2 are further distinguished by the strength that different aspects of a model were studied together in one sample. This allowed for a comprehensive picture of the prerequisites of alternatively certified teachers compared to traditionally certified teachers. For example, in study 1, all four aspects of professional competence (professional knowledge, beliefs, motivational orientations, and self-regulatory skills) were considered together in one model. In study 2, a joint examination of determinants - career choice motivation - and consequences - well-being and career retention - of professional competence was conducted. In study 3, the differences in teaching quality between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers were examined for the first time using a multi-level model. Previous studies have rarely considered the significance of the different levels (classroom level and individual level) in their investigations. Furthermore, study 3 had the distinction of focusing on the interaction between qualification (traditional vs. non-traditional) and work experience. This provided a more detailed insight into possible differences between the two groups. Despite these strengths, the studies also have limitations, which are described and discussed below. A central limitation, which applies separately to studies 2 and 3, is that no information was available on the qualifications of alternatively certified teachers. Thus, only teachers with and without traditional teacher training could be compared - a further differentiation of the qualification, for example, into alternatively certified teachers with (Quereinsteiger:innen) and without (Seiteneinsteiger:innen) the induction phase, was not possible. Against this background, the results should not be applied to all groups of alternatively certified teachers without considering this context. Against this background, future work should collect more detailed information on the qualification of teachers in order to be able to consider the individual groups of alternatively certified teachers separately from each other. A second limitation relates to the selectivity of the sample and the age of the data from study 1. With regard to the selectivity of the sample, it should be noted that in each of the individual studies, teachers were surveyed in selected subjects. In studies 1 and 3, for example, the focus was on mathematics and in study 2 on English and German. The extent to which the results also apply to teachers of other subjects cannot be answered with the help of the available studies. A replication of the studies for other subjects is desirable. Furthermore, the results from study 1 should also be considered against the background of the age of the data. The data from study 1 were collected in 2007 and re-evaluated in study 1 within the framework of secondary analyses. The extent to which the results also apply to the current group of alternatively certified teachers should be examined in future analyses. Another limitation that applies to study 2 is the survey of the planned occupational fate in the form of self-reports. Although studies indicate a moderate correlation of planned career retention and actual career retention (Cho & Lewis, 2012; Sun & Wang, 2017), it remains unclear how long teachers surveyed will actually remain in the profession and, prior to the survey, how many teachers have already left the profession. To address this limitation, future studies should use statistical data from school administrators and policies to examine the longitudinal attitudes and exits of alternatively certified teachers. Desirable here would be individual-level data on teachers and also information on whether the teacher changed schools or left the profession entirely. Future studies should also focus on the longitudinal development of differences, e.g., in professional competence, well-being, and teaching quality between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers. For example, the question arises whether and when alternatively certified teachers have comparable pedagogical-psychological knowledge as traditionally certified teachers. Furthermore, studies of teaching quality should ask how long teachers have taught in the learning group surveyed in order to control for possible effects of previous teachers. Along with this, future studies similar to study 3 should also consider prior knowledge or even beliefs of the teachers. For example, it can be assumed that alternatively certified d teachers bring different initial conditions in the area of knowledge and beliefs due to their different qualifications. However, these initial conditions could be relevant for explaining the existing or non-existing differences compared to traditionally certified teachers. The present study examined differences between traditionally and alternatively certified teachers in terms of professional competence, career choice motivation, well-being, planned career retention, and teaching quality. It was expected that traditionally certified teachers would have advantages over alternatively certified teachers due to the use of learning opportunities in the teacher education program. Contrary to expectation, this assumption was true only for selected aspects, e.g., pedagogical-psychological knowledge. Possible explanations for the few existing differences were presented and discussed. Thus, the results of this work allow for a more profound discussion about the significance of learning opportunities in teacher education and the job experience. Furthermore, the work provides evidence for the further development of teacher education programs and qualification measures for alternatively certified teachers.

