Schließen

Correction to: Heinze, Johannes: Herbivory by aboveground insects impacts plant root morphological traits. - Plant Ecology. - 221 (2020). - S. 725 - 732

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Johannes HeinzeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11258-021-01194-6
ISSN:1385-0237
ISSN:1573-5052
Title of parent work (English):Plant ecology : an international journal
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/04/03
Volume:223
Issue:115
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.