Crystallization and degradation behaviour of multiblock copolyester blends in Langmuir monolayers

Victor Izraylit, Yue Liu, Natalia A. Tarazona, Rainhard Gabriel Machatschek, Andreas Lendlein Supporting the wound healing of soft tissues requires fixation devices becoming more elastic while degrading. To address this unmet need, we designed a blend of degradable multiblock copolymers, which is cross-linked by PLA stereocomplexation combining two soft segments differing substantially in their hydrolytic degradation rate. The degradation path and concomitant structural changes are predicted by Langmuir monolayer technique. The fast hydrolysis of one soft segment leads to a decrease of the total polymer mass at constant physical cross-linking density. The corresponding increase of the average spacing between the network nodes suggests the targeted increase of the blend's flexibility.