Schließen

Crystallization and degradation behaviour of multiblock copolyester blends in Langmuir monolayers

  • Supporting the wound healing of soft tissues requires fixation devices becoming more elastic while degrading. To address this unmet need, we designed a blend of degradable multiblock copolymers, which is cross-linked by PLA stereocomplexation combining two soft segments differing substantially in their hydrolytic degradation rate. The degradation path and concomitant structural changes are predicted by Langmuir monolayer technique. The fast hydrolysis of one soft segment leads to a decrease of the total polymer mass at constant physical cross-linking density. The corresponding increase of the average spacing between the network nodes suggests the targeted increase of the blend's flexibility.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Victor IzraylitORCiDGND, Yue LiuORCiD, Natalia A. TarazonaORCiD, Rainhard Gabriel MachatschekORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00107-y
ISSN:2159-6859
ISSN:2159-6867
Title of parent work (English):MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/03
Tag:Degradable; In situ; Microstructure; Thin film
Volume:11
Issue:6
Number of pages:6
First page:850
Last Page:855
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.