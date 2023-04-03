Schließen

Non-woven shape-memory polymer blend actuators

  • The hierarchical design approach provides various opportunities to adjust the structural performance of polymer materials. Electrospinning processing techniques give access to molecular orientation as a design parameter, which we consider here in view of the shape-memory actuation performance. The aim of this work is to investigate how the reversible strain epsilon'(rev) can be affected by a morphology change from a bulk material to an electrospun mesh. epsilon'(rev) could be increased from 5.5 +/- 0.5% to 15 +/- 1.8% for a blend from a multiblock copolymer with poly(epsilon-caprolactone) (PCL) and poly(L-lactide) (PLLA) segments with oligo(D-lactide) (ODLA). This study demonstrates an effective design approach for enhancing soft actuator performance, which can be broadly applied in soft robotics and medicine.

Metadaten
Author details:Victor IzraylitORCiDGND, Matthias HeuchelORCiDGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00063-8
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
Publisher:Springer Nature Switzerland AG
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/03
Volume:6
Issue:33
Number of pages:5
First page:781
Last Page:785
Funding institution:Helmholtz-AssociationHelmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

