Non-woven shape-memory polymer blend actuators
- The hierarchical design approach provides various opportunities to adjust the structural performance of polymer materials. Electrospinning processing techniques give access to molecular orientation as a design parameter, which we consider here in view of the shape-memory actuation performance. The aim of this work is to investigate how the reversible strain epsilon'(rev) can be affected by a morphology change from a bulk material to an electrospun mesh. epsilon'(rev) could be increased from 5.5 +/- 0.5% to 15 +/- 1.8% for a blend from a multiblock copolymer with poly(epsilon-caprolactone) (PCL) and poly(L-lactide) (PLLA) segments with oligo(D-lactide) (ODLA). This study demonstrates an effective design approach for enhancing soft actuator performance, which can be broadly applied in soft robotics and medicine.
|Victor IzraylitORCiDGND, Matthias HeuchelORCiDGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00063-8
|2059-8521
|MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
|Springer Nature Switzerland AG
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2021/06/25
|2021
|2023/04/03
|6
|33
|5
|781
|785
|Helmholtz-AssociationHelmholtz Association
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International