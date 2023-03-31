Schließen

Professional development on fostering students’ academic language proficiency across the curriculum

  • This meta-analysis aggregates effects from 10 studies evaluating professional development interventions aimed at qualifying in-service teachers to support their students in mastering academic language skills while teaching their respective subject areas. The analysis of a subset of studies revealed a small non-significant weighted training effect on teachers' cognition (g' = 0.21, SE = 0.14). An effect aggregation including all studies (with 650 teachers) revealed a medium to large weighted overall effect on teachers' classroom practices (g' = 0.71, SE = 0.16). Methodological variables moderated the effect magnitude. Nevertheless, the results suggest professional development is beneficial for improving teachers' practice.

Author details:Eva KalinowskiORCiDGND, Franziska EgertORCiDGND, Anna GronostajGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2019.102971
Subtitle (English):a meta-analysis of its impact on teachers’ cognition and teaching practices
