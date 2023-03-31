Professional development on fostering students’ academic language proficiency across the curriculum
- This meta-analysis aggregates effects from 10 studies evaluating professional development interventions aimed at qualifying in-service teachers to support their students in mastering academic language skills while teaching their respective subject areas. The analysis of a subset of studies revealed a small non-significant weighted training effect on teachers' cognition (g' = 0.21, SE = 0.14). An effect aggregation including all studies (with 650 teachers) revealed a medium to large weighted overall effect on teachers' classroom practices (g' = 0.71, SE = 0.16). Methodological variables moderated the effect magnitude. Nevertheless, the results suggest professional development is beneficial for improving teachers' practice.
|Author details:
|Eva KalinowskiORCiDGND, Franziska EgertORCiDGND, Anna GronostajGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2019.102971
|ISSN:
|0742-051X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Teaching and teacher education
|Subtitle (English):
|a meta-analysis of its impact on teachers’ cognition and teaching practices
|Publisher:
|Elsevier Science
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/12/02
|Publication year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2023/03/31
|Tag:
|content areas; cross-curriculum; in-service teacher training; language; professional development
|Volume:
|88
|Article number:
|102971
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert