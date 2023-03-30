Schließen

Aminolysis induced functionalization of (RAFT) polymer-dithioester with thiols and disulfides

  • A series of polystyrene- and poly(methyl methacrylate)-dithioesters was subjected to aminolysis under ambient atmospheric conditions, i.e., in the presence of oxygen. Polymer disulfide coupling by oxidation occurred within tens of minutes and the yield of disulfide-coupled polymer increased with decreasing polymer molar mass. Oxidation of thiolates is usually an unwanted side reaction, here it is employed to obtain exclusively polymeric mixed disulfides through in situ aminolysis/functionalization in the presence of a thiol. The in situ aminolysis/functionalization in the presence of a disulfide, Ellman's reagent or polymer disulfide, resulted in the exclusive formation of polymer-dithionitrobenzoic acid, which can be further reacted with a thiol to exchange the terminal functionality, or block copolymer with dynamic disulfide linker, respectively.

Author details:Andreas HessORCiDGND, Bernhard Volkmar Konrad Jakob SchmidtORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d0py01365j
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Volume:11
Issue:48
Number of pages:8
First page:7677
Last Page:7684
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

