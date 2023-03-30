Schließen

Deterministic Lindenmayer systems with dynamic control of parallelism

  • M-rate 0L systems are interactionless Lindenmayer systems together with a function assigning to every string a set of multisets of productions that may be applied simultaneously to the string. Some questions that have been left open in the forerunner papers are examined, and the computational power of deterministic M-rate 0L systems is investigated, where also tabled and extended variants are taken into consideration.

Author details:Henning BordihnORCiD, György VaszilORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S0129054120400031
ISSN:0129-0541
ISSN:1793-6373
Title of parent work (English):International journal of foundations of computer science
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/05
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Tag:Lindenmayer systems; determinism; developmental systems; formal languages; parallel rewriting; restricted parallelism
Volume:31
Issue:1
Number of pages:15
First page:37
Last Page:51
Funding institution:National Research, Development and Innovation Fund of Hungary [K; 120558]; K_16 funding scheme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

