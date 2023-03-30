Deterministic Lindenmayer systems with dynamic control of parallelism
- M-rate 0L systems are interactionless Lindenmayer systems together with a function assigning to every string a set of multisets of productions that may be applied simultaneously to the string. Some questions that have been left open in the forerunner papers are examined, and the computational power of deterministic M-rate 0L systems is investigated, where also tabled and extended variants are taken into consideration.
|Henning BordihnORCiD, György VaszilORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S0129054120400031
|0129-0541
|1793-6373
|International journal of foundations of computer science
|World Scientific
|Singapore
|Article
|English
|2019/03/05
|2020
|2023/03/30
|Lindenmayer systems; determinism; developmental systems; formal languages; parallel rewriting; restricted parallelism
|31
|1
|15
|37
|51
|National Research, Development and Innovation Fund of Hungary [K; 120558]; K_16 funding scheme
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Referiert