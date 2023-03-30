Schließen

Soft error detection and correction architecture for asynchronous bundled data designs

  • In this paper, an asynchronous design for soft error detection and correction in combinational and sequential circuits is presented. The proposed architecture is called Asynchronous Full Error Detection and Correction (AFEDC). A custom design flow with integrated commercial EDA tools generates the AFEDC using the asynchronous bundled-data design style. The AFEDC relies on an Error Detection Circuit (EDC) for protecting the combinational logic and fault-tolerant latches for protecting the sequential logic. The EDC can be implemented using different detection methods. For this work, two boundary variants are considered, the Full Duplication with Comparison (FDC) and the Partial Duplication with Parity Prediction (PDPP). The AFEDC architecture can handle single events and timing faults of arbitrarily long duration as well as the synchronous FEDC, but additionally can address known metastability issues of the FEDC and other similar synchronous architectures and provide a more practical solution for handling the error recovery process. TwoIn this paper, an asynchronous design for soft error detection and correction in combinational and sequential circuits is presented. The proposed architecture is called Asynchronous Full Error Detection and Correction (AFEDC). A custom design flow with integrated commercial EDA tools generates the AFEDC using the asynchronous bundled-data design style. The AFEDC relies on an Error Detection Circuit (EDC) for protecting the combinational logic and fault-tolerant latches for protecting the sequential logic. The EDC can be implemented using different detection methods. For this work, two boundary variants are considered, the Full Duplication with Comparison (FDC) and the Partial Duplication with Parity Prediction (PDPP). The AFEDC architecture can handle single events and timing faults of arbitrarily long duration as well as the synchronous FEDC, but additionally can address known metastability issues of the FEDC and other similar synchronous architectures and provide a more practical solution for handling the error recovery process. Two case studies are developed, a carry look-ahead adder and a pipelined non-restoring array divider. Results show that the AFEDC provides equivalent fault coverage when compared to the FEDC while reducing area, ranging from 9.6% to 17.6%, and increasing energy efficiency, which can be up to 6.5%.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Felipe A. KuentzerORCiD, Milos KrsticGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TCSI.2020.2998911
ISSN:1549-8328
ISSN:1558-0806
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on circuits and systems
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Tag:DMR; Fault tolerance; Fault tolerant systems; TMR; asynchrounous design; bundled data; circuit Faults; click controller; clocks; concurrent checking; latches; self-checking; soft errors; timing; transient Faults; transient analysis
Volume:67
Issue:12
Number of pages:12
First page:4883
Last Page:4894
Funding institution:DFG-Project ENROLGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KR 4346/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.