Switching enzyme activity by a temperature responsive inhibitor modified polymer
- A thermoresponsive NIPAAm-based polymer is combined with the selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor tacrine in order to create a strict in sense on/off switch for enzymatic activity. This polymer-inhibitor conjugate inhibits AChE at room temperature and enables reactivation of AChE by heating above the cloud point of the conjugate.
