Depletion-induced flocculation of concentrated emulsions probed by photon density wave spectroscopy

  • Stable, creaming-free oil in water emulsions with high volume fractions of oil (phi = 0.05-0.40, density matched to water) and polysorbate 80 as an emulsifier were characterized without dilution by Photon Density Wave spectroscopy measuring light absorption and scattering behavior, the latter serving as the basis for droplet size distribution analysis. The emulsion with phi = 0.10 was used to investigate flocculation processes induced by xanthan as a semi-flexible linear nonabsorbing polymer. Different time regimes in the development of the reduced scattering coefficient mu(s)' could be identified. First, a rapid, temperature-dependent change in mu(s)' during the depletion process was observed. Second, the further decrease of mu(s)' follows a power law in analogy to a spinodal demixing behavior, as described by the Cahn-Hilliard theory.

Metadaten
Author details:Katharina BresselORCiDGND, Wenke Müller, Martin Erwin LeserORCiD, Oliver ReichGND, Roland HassORCiDGND, Tim J. WoosterORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b03642
ISSN:0743-7463
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32162925
Title of parent work (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/12
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Volume:36
Issue:13
Number of pages:10
First page:3504
Last Page:3513
Funding institution:Nestec Ltd., Vevey, Switzerland; German Federal Ministry of Education; and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03Z22AN12]; University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 67 Industrielle Fertigung
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

