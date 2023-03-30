Emotional intelligence (EI) is significantly linked to mental health. However, many existing EI measures are not based on integrative theoretical approaches and they lack clinical testing. The present study presents the German version of a 19-item self-report scale based on the widely accepted four-branch model of EI. It is the first study to use the scale in a large clinical sample (n = 338) in addition to a nonclinical sample (n = 218) and to show specific relations with the four facets of EI. Factorial structure and psychometric criteria were evaluated in both samples. The results confirm the factor structure of the original scale. The reliability of the total scale measured with McDonald’s omega is good. Validity is shown based on correlations with other EI measures and clinical indicators. Furthermore, the SREIS-D discriminates between clinical and nonclinical groups. Scalar measurement invariance was found between both groups. The scale can be considered useful and economic for use in clinical emotions and nonclinical assessment

Emotional intelligence (EI) is significantly linked to mental health. However, many existing EI measures are not based on integrative theoretical approaches and they lack clinical testing. The present study presents the German version of a 19-item self-report scale based on the widely accepted four-branch model of EI. It is the first study to use the scale in a large clinical sample (n = 338) in addition to a nonclinical sample (n = 218) and to show specific relations with the four facets of EI. Factorial structure and psychometric criteria were evaluated in both samples. The results confirm the factor structure of the original scale. The reliability of the total scale measured with McDonald’s omega is good. Validity is shown based on correlations with other EI measures and clinical indicators. Furthermore, the SREIS-D discriminates between clinical and nonclinical groups. Scalar measurement invariance was found between both groups. The scale can be considered useful and economic for use in clinical emotions and nonclinical assessment of overall EI and of the four facets of perceiving emotions, using emotions to facilitate thinking, understanding emotion and managing emotions.

