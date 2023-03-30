SREIS-D
- Emotionale Intelligenz (EI) ist ein zentraler Prädiktor psychischer Gesundheit. Im deutschsprachigen Raum lag bislang keine am Vier-Facetten-Modell der EI orientierte Selbstbeschreibungsskala vor, die an klinischen und nicht-klinischen Gruppen getestet wurde. Die Self-Rated Emotional Intelligence Scale (SREIS) ist mit 19 Items ein ökonomisch einsetzbares Instrument. Die Skala wurde ins Deutsche übertragen und psychometrisch überprüft. Außerdem wurde die SREIS erstmals an einer klinischen Population getestet. Auch werden erstmals differenzierte Ergebnisse zu den vier EI-Facetten vorgelegt. Die Ergebnisse bestätigen die Faktorenstruktur der englischen Originalskala. Die Reliabilität der Gesamtskala ist als gut einzustufen. Validität wird durch erwartungskonforme Korrelationen mit anderen EI-Maßen sowie klinischen Parametern belegt. Durch Diskriminationsfähigkeit zwischen klinischer Stichprobe und nicht-klinischer Kontrollgruppe zeigt die Skala zusätzlich klinische Relevanz. Skalare Messinvarianz zwischen beiden Gruppen liegt vor. DieEmotionale Intelligenz (EI) ist ein zentraler Prädiktor psychischer Gesundheit. Im deutschsprachigen Raum lag bislang keine am Vier-Facetten-Modell der EI orientierte Selbstbeschreibungsskala vor, die an klinischen und nicht-klinischen Gruppen getestet wurde. Die Self-Rated Emotional Intelligence Scale (SREIS) ist mit 19 Items ein ökonomisch einsetzbares Instrument. Die Skala wurde ins Deutsche übertragen und psychometrisch überprüft. Außerdem wurde die SREIS erstmals an einer klinischen Population getestet. Auch werden erstmals differenzierte Ergebnisse zu den vier EI-Facetten vorgelegt. Die Ergebnisse bestätigen die Faktorenstruktur der englischen Originalskala. Die Reliabilität der Gesamtskala ist als gut einzustufen. Validität wird durch erwartungskonforme Korrelationen mit anderen EI-Maßen sowie klinischen Parametern belegt. Durch Diskriminationsfähigkeit zwischen klinischer Stichprobe und nicht-klinischer Kontrollgruppe zeigt die Skala zusätzlich klinische Relevanz. Skalare Messinvarianz zwischen beiden Gruppen liegt vor. Die SREIS-D ist ein ökonomisch einsetzbares Selbstberichtsmaß zur Erfassung von Facetten der EI im klinischen und subklinischen Bereich.…
- Emotional intelligence (EI) is significantly linked to mental health. However, many existing EI measures are not based on integrative theoretical approaches and they lack clinical testing. The present study presents the German version of a 19-item self-report scale based on the widely accepted four-branch model of EI. It is the first study to use the scale in a large clinical sample (n = 338) in addition to a nonclinical sample (n = 218) and to show specific relations with the four facets of EI. Factorial structure and psychometric criteria were evaluated in both samples. The results confirm the factor structure of the original scale. The reliability of the total scale measured with McDonald’s omega is good. Validity is shown based on correlations with other EI measures and clinical indicators. Furthermore, the SREIS-D discriminates between clinical and nonclinical groups. Scalar measurement invariance was found between both groups. The scale can be considered useful and economic for use in clinical emotions and nonclinical assessmentEmotional intelligence (EI) is significantly linked to mental health. However, many existing EI measures are not based on integrative theoretical approaches and they lack clinical testing. The present study presents the German version of a 19-item self-report scale based on the widely accepted four-branch model of EI. It is the first study to use the scale in a large clinical sample (n = 338) in addition to a nonclinical sample (n = 218) and to show specific relations with the four facets of EI. Factorial structure and psychometric criteria were evaluated in both samples. The results confirm the factor structure of the original scale. The reliability of the total scale measured with McDonald’s omega is good. Validity is shown based on correlations with other EI measures and clinical indicators. Furthermore, the SREIS-D discriminates between clinical and nonclinical groups. Scalar measurement invariance was found between both groups. The scale can be considered useful and economic for use in clinical emotions and nonclinical assessment of overall EI and of the four facets of perceiving emotions, using emotions to facilitate thinking, understanding emotion and managing emotions.…
|Author details:
|Matthias VöhringerORCiDGND, Astrid SchützORCiDGND, Sarah GeßlerORCiDGND, Michela Schröder-AbéORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1026/0012-1924/a000248
|ISSN:
|0012-1924
|ISSN:
|2190-622X
|Title of parent work (German):
|Diagnostica
|Subtitle (German):
|die deutschsprachige Version der Self-Rated Emotional Intelligence Scale
|Subtitle (English):
|German version of the Self-Rated Emotional Intelligence Scale (SREIS) in a clinical sample and a control group
|Publisher:
|Hogrefe
|Place of publishing:
|Göttingen
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2020/04/08
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/30
|Tag:
|Emotionale Intelligenz; Emotionsregulation; Emotionswahrnehmung; Skala; psychische Gesundheit
emotion regulation; emotion-perception; emotional intelligence; mental health; self-report
|Volume:
|66
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|200
|Last Page:
|210
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert