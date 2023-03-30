Schließen

Students’ perspective on inclusion

  • The goal of the present study was to analyze how students' attitudes towards inclusive education develop over the course of a school year and how these attitudes relate to students' peer relations. Sixth- and seventh-graders of 44 inclusive classes filled out a questionnaire at two measurement points within one school year to assess attitudes towards inclusive education and peer relations. Applying multilevel regression analyses it turned out that changes in peer relations over time were positively predicted by students' attitudes towards instructional adaptations for students with behaviour difficulties. Further, students with self-perceived behavior difficulties reported lower scores for peer relations compared to students without self-perceived difficulties. Results are discussed with respect to structural factors and individual characteristics affecting inclusive education.

Author details:Nadine SpörerORCiDGND, Jenny LenkeitORCiDGND, Stefanie BosseORCiDGND, Anne HartmannGND, Antje EhlertORCiDGND, Michel KniggeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijer.2020.101641
ISSN:0883-0355
ISSN:2666-3740
Title of parent work (English):International journal of educational research
Subtitle (English):Relations of attitudes towards inclusive education and self-perceptions of peer relations
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Tag:attitudes; inclusion; needs; peer relations; special educational; students
Volume:103
Article number:101641
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

