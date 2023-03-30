Time-resolved measurement of space-charge evolution in dielectric films or slabs by means of repeatable laser-induced pressure pulses
- A new variant of the Laser-Induced Pressure-Pulse (LIPP) method for repeatable, time-resolved space-charge profile measurements is proposed and demonstrated. Automated deposition of a fresh laser-target film before each illumination leads to good repeatability of the LIPP and thus allows for the detection of time-resolved changes in the space-charge distribution over many hours. We describe and discuss the experimental setup and its features, compare the repeatability of the LIPP measurements on the same sample without and with re-preparation of the test cell, and present the time-resolved evolution of the space-charge profile in a two-layer arrangement of a silicone-grease and a silicone-elastomer film as an example. Finally, the temperature dependence of the space-charge evolution during polarization under high voltage and during depolarization in short circuit is shown. Possible uses and future developments of the new LIPP approach are also discussed.
|Author details:
|Simon SpelzhausenORCiDGND, Mario-Rafael IonianORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Ronald PlathORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5142443
|ISSN:
|0034-6748
|ISSN:
|1089-7623
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32486702
|Title of parent work (English):
|Review of scientific instruments : a monthly journal devoted to scientific instruments, apparatus, and techniques
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/19
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/30
|Volume:
|91
|Issue:
|5
|Article number:
|055105
|Number of pages:
|7
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Peer review:
|Referiert