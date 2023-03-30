Schließen

Time-resolved measurement of space-charge evolution in dielectric films or slabs by means of repeatable laser-induced pressure pulses

  • A new variant of the Laser-Induced Pressure-Pulse (LIPP) method for repeatable, time-resolved space-charge profile measurements is proposed and demonstrated. Automated deposition of a fresh laser-target film before each illumination leads to good repeatability of the LIPP and thus allows for the detection of time-resolved changes in the space-charge distribution over many hours. We describe and discuss the experimental setup and its features, compare the repeatability of the LIPP measurements on the same sample without and with re-preparation of the test cell, and present the time-resolved evolution of the space-charge profile in a two-layer arrangement of a silicone-grease and a silicone-elastomer film as an example. Finally, the temperature dependence of the space-charge evolution during polarization under high voltage and during depolarization in short circuit is shown. Possible uses and future developments of the new LIPP approach are also discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Simon SpelzhausenORCiDGND, Mario-Rafael IonianORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Ronald PlathORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5142443
ISSN:0034-6748
ISSN:1089-7623
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32486702
Title of parent work (English):Review of scientific instruments : a monthly journal devoted to scientific instruments, apparatus, and techniques
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/19
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Volume:91
Issue:5
Article number:055105
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

