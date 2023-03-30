Time-resolved measurement of space-charge evolution in dielectric films or slabs by means of repeatable laser-induced pressure pulses

Simon Spelzhausen, Mario-Rafael Ionian, Reimund Gerhard, Ronald Plath A new variant of the Laser-Induced Pressure-Pulse (LIPP) method for repeatable, time-resolved space-charge profile measurements is proposed and demonstrated. Automated deposition of a fresh laser-target film before each illumination leads to good repeatability of the LIPP and thus allows for the detection of time-resolved changes in the space-charge distribution over many hours. We describe and discuss the experimental setup and its features, compare the repeatability of the LIPP measurements on the same sample without and with re-preparation of the test cell, and present the time-resolved evolution of the space-charge profile in a two-layer arrangement of a silicone-grease and a silicone-elastomer film as an example. Finally, the temperature dependence of the space-charge evolution during polarization under high voltage and during depolarization in short circuit is shown. Possible uses and future developments of the new LIPP approach are also discussed.