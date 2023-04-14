Agglomerations, air quality and urban transformation
Ballungsräume, Luftqualität und städtischer Wandel
The present dissertation conducts empirical research on the relationship between urban life and its economic costs, especially for the environment. On the one hand, existing gaps in research on the influence of population density on air quality are closed and, on the other hand, innovative policy measures in the transport sector are examined that are intended to make metropolitan areas more sustainable. The focus is on air pollution, congestion and traffic accidents, which are important for general welfare issues and represent significant cost factors for urban life. They affect a significant proportion of the world's population. While 55% of the world's people already lived in cities in 2018, this share is expected to reach approximately 68% by 2050. The four self-contained chapters of this thesis can be divided into two sections: Chapters 2 and 3 provide new causal insights into the complex interplay between urban structures and air pollution. Chapters 4 and 5 then examine policy measures to promote non-motorised transport and their influence on air quality as well as congestion and traffic accidents.
Die vorliegende Dissertation stellt empirische Untersuchungen über den Zusammenhang von städtischem Leben und dessen ökonomische Kosten, insbesondere für die Umwelt, an. Dabei werden zum einen bestehende Forschungslücken des Einflusses von Bevölkerungsdichte auf die Luftqualität geschlossen und zum anderen innovative Politikmaßnahmen im Verkehrsbereich untersucht, die Ballungsräume nachhaltiger gestalten sollen. Im Zentrum der Betrachtungen stehen Luftverschmutzung, Staus und Verkehrsunfälle, die für Fragen der allgemeinen Wohlfahrt bedeutend sind und erhebliche Kostenfaktoren für urbanes Leben darstellen. Von ihnen ist ein beträchtlicher Anteil der Weltbevölkerung betroffen. Während im Jahr 2018 bereits 55% der Menschen weltweit in Städten lebten, soll dieser Anteil bis zum Jahr 2050 ungefähr 68% betragen. Die vier in sich geschlossenen Kapitel dieser Arbeit lassen sich in zwei Abschnitte aufteilen: In den Kapiteln 2 und 3 werden neue kausale Erkenntnisse über das komplexe Zusammenspiel von städtischen Strukturen und Luftverschmutzung erbracht. Kapitel 4 und 5 untersuchen anschließend politische Maßnahmen zur Förderung nicht-motorisierter Verkehrsmittel und deren Einfluss auf Luftqualität sowie Staugeschehen und Verkehrsunfälle.
|Philipp SchrauthORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-586087
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58608
|Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Ronny FreierORCiDGND, Marco CaliendoORCiDGND
|Rainald Borck, Ronny Freier, Marco Caliendo
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/03/29
|2023/04/13
|Bevölkerungsdichte; Luftqualität; Radverkehr; Städte; Umwelt; Verkehr; städtischer Wandel; Öffentliche Verkehrsmittel
air quality; cities; cycling; environment; population density; public transport; traffic; urban transformation
|253
|R 860, QT 800, QY 350, MS 1845, MF 9900, MG 15990, AR 23400
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics
