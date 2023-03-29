Compensation for wrongful convictions in Germany
- The chapter describes the German procedure for obtaining compensation for wrongful convictions. Besides specific cases of compensation for convictions based on subsequently repealed legislation and claims arising from general official liability, German law provides a mechanism for compensation, insofar as a conviction is eliminated or mitigated in a retrial in criminal proceedings. Still within this retrial, the criminal court is called upon to determine whether a claim exists for compensation of material and/or non-material damages on the merits. The amount of compensation is assessed in a judicial administrative procedure at the request of the person concerned. The compensation for non-material harm is calculated on the basis of a lump sum of currently €75 per day of imprisonment; the extent of material harm must be submitted and proven by the person concerned. She has the right to take legal action in the civil courts against the decision on the amount, she has the right to take legal action in the civil courts.
