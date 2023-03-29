Schließen

Evaluating the implementation quality of a vocational education intervention for youth in Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya

  • Refugee youth in protracted humanitarian contexts are faced with limited access to quality education. They may sustain traumatic experiences from conflicts and discrimination yet have limited psychosocial support access. Comprehending the magnitude and e􀀀ects of these challenges is vital for designing and executing educational interventions in such contexts. This study evaluates the implementation quality of the Youth Education Pack intervention through the lens of the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies minimum standards framework. It explores the types of discrimination experienced by refugee youth in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya. Nine participants comprising refugee students (N = 2), former refugee students (N = 2), teachers (N = 3), and project supervisors (N = 2) participated in the study. The first author conducted interviews and observations in the camp. The data were qualitatively coded deductively and analysed in Nvivo 12. We found that the YEP intervention faced contextual challenges that hindered theRefugee youth in protracted humanitarian contexts are faced with limited access to quality education. They may sustain traumatic experiences from conflicts and discrimination yet have limited psychosocial support access. Comprehending the magnitude and e􀀀ects of these challenges is vital for designing and executing educational interventions in such contexts. This study evaluates the implementation quality of the Youth Education Pack intervention through the lens of the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies minimum standards framework. It explores the types of discrimination experienced by refugee youth in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya. Nine participants comprising refugee students (N = 2), former refugee students (N = 2), teachers (N = 3), and project supervisors (N = 2) participated in the study. The first author conducted interviews and observations in the camp. The data were qualitatively coded deductively and analysed in Nvivo 12. We found that the YEP intervention faced contextual challenges that hindered the achievement of the implementation quality standards outlined in the INEE minimum standards for education. Refugee youth and refugee teachers experienced various forms of discrimination, including at individual, institutional, and structural levels. We conclude that providing refugee youth with an inclusive and high-quality education is central to providing secure and long-term solutions to their challenges and adversities and may promote their psychosocial wellbeing.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:David Kunyu KhisoniORCiD, Linda JuangORCiDGND, Lázaro Moreno Herrera
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-585781
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58578
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Evidence of discrimination
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (824)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/23
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/29
Tag:Education in Emergencies; discrimination; implementation quality; refugee youth; the INEE minimum standards; the YEP intervention
Issue:824
Number of pages:16
Source:Frontiers in human dynamics 4 (2022) DOI: 10.3389/fhumd.2022.898081
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung

