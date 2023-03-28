Schließen

Computational high throughput screening of inorganic cation based halide perovskites for perovskite only tandem solar cells

  • We search for homovalent alternatives for A, B, and X-ions in ABX(3) type inorganic halide perovskites suitable for tandem solar cell applications. We replace the conventional A-site organic cation CH3NH3, by 3 inorganic cations, Cs, K, and Rb, and the B site consists of metals; Cd, Hg, Ge, Pb, and Sn This work is built on our previous high throughput screening of hybrid perovskite materials (Kar et al 2018 J. Chem. Phys. 149, 214701). By performing a systematic screening study using Density Functional Theory (DFT) methods, we found 11 suitable candidates; 2 Cs-based, 3 K-based and 6 Rb-based that are suitable for tandem solar cell applications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manaswita KarORCiDGND, Thomas KörzdörferORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1591/ab8c0d
ISSN:2053-1591
Title of parent work (English):Materials Research Express
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/28
Tag:density functional theory; inorganic perovskites; tandem solar cells
Volume:7
Issue:5
Article number:055502
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:HyPerCells graduate school, within the University of Potsdam; DOE Office; of Science User FacilityUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); [DE-AC02-06CH11357]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.