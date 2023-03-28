Computational high throughput screening of inorganic cation based halide perovskites for perovskite only tandem solar cells
- We search for homovalent alternatives for A, B, and X-ions in ABX(3) type inorganic halide perovskites suitable for tandem solar cell applications. We replace the conventional A-site organic cation CH3NH3, by 3 inorganic cations, Cs, K, and Rb, and the B site consists of metals; Cd, Hg, Ge, Pb, and Sn This work is built on our previous high throughput screening of hybrid perovskite materials (Kar et al 2018 J. Chem. Phys. 149, 214701). By performing a systematic screening study using Density Functional Theory (DFT) methods, we found 11 suitable candidates; 2 Cs-based, 3 K-based and 6 Rb-based that are suitable for tandem solar cell applications.
|Manaswita KarORCiDGND, Thomas KörzdörferORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1591/ab8c0d
|Materials Research Express
|density functional theory; inorganic perovskites; tandem solar cells
