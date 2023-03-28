Schließen

Alterations of serum vitamin E and vitamin A concentrations of ponies and horses during experimentally induced obesity

  Vitamin A, vitamin E and retinol-binding protein 4 (RBP4) are a focus of current obesity research in humans. The impact of body weight (BW) gain on fat-soluble vitamins and its associated parameters in equines has not been previously reported. Ten Shetland ponies and 9 Warmblood horses, all adult geldings, non-obese and healthy, were fed an excessive energy diet for 20 months to induce BW gain. Serum alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E), retinol (vitamin A), retinol-binding protein 4 (RBP4) and retinol/RBP4 ratio were analysed before BW gain induction and at six timepoints during the BW gaining period. The mean (+/- SD) % BW gain achieved during two years of excess energy intake was 29.9 +/- 19.4% for ponies and 17 +/- 6.74% for horses. Serum alpha-tocopherol increased significantly in ponies and horses during excess energy intake and circulating alpha-tocopherol levels correlated positively with alpha-tocopherol intake (r = .6; p < .001). Serum retinol concentrations showed variations during the study but without relation to intake. Serum RBP4 decreased at the end of the study. The retinol/RBP4 ratio increased with BW gain without differences between ponies and horses. In comparison with human research, the increase in the retinol/RBP4 ratio was unexpected and needs further elucidation.

Metadaten
Author details:Carola SchedlbauerORCiDGND, Dominique BlaueGND, Jens RailaORCiDGND, Ingrid VervuertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jpn.13385
ISSN:0931-2439
ISSN:1439-0396
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32406587
Title of parent work (English):Journal of animal physiology and animal nutrition
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Tierphysiologie, Tierernährung und Futtermittelkunde
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/28
Tag:alpha-tocopherol; body weight gain; equine; laminitis; retinol-binding protein 4
Volume:104
Issue:5
Number of pages:8
First page:1501
Last Page:1508
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [VE; 225/9-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 640 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

