Der nördliche Schwarzmeerraum in der Antike

Metadaten
Author details:Eike FaberORCiDGND
URL:https://zms.bundeswehr.de/resource/blob/5588072/c693a0a201fb24f4c9274ce07ed99dfc/wegweiser-ukraine-und-ostmitteleuropa-data.pdf
ISBN:978-3-506-79153-5
Title of parent work (German):Ukraine und Ostmitteleuropa
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Paderborn
Editor(s):Martin Rink, Clemens Haug, Helmuth R. Hammerich
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/01/01
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/03/30
First page:28
Last Page:37
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands

