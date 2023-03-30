Der nördliche Schwarzmeerraum in der Antike
|Author details:
|Eike FaberORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://zms.bundeswehr.de/resource/blob/5588072/c693a0a201fb24f4c9274ce07ed99dfc/wegweiser-ukraine-und-ostmitteleuropa-data.pdf
|ISBN:
|978-3-506-79153-5
|Title of parent work (German):
|Ukraine und Ostmitteleuropa
|Publisher:
|Brill
|Place of publishing:
|Paderborn
|Editor(s):
|Martin Rink, Clemens Haug, Helmuth R. Hammerich
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/01/01
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2023/03/30
|First page:
|28
|Last Page:
|37
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands