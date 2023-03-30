Explainable AI under contract and tort law
- This paper shows that the law, in subtle ways, may set hitherto unrecognized incentives for the adoption of explainable machine learning applications. In doing so, we make two novel contributions. First, on the legal side, we show that to avoid liability, professional actors, such as doctors and managers, may soon be legally compelled to use explainable ML models. We argue that the importance of explainability reaches far beyond data protection law, and crucially influences questions of contractual and tort liability for the use of ML models. To this effect, we conduct two legal case studies, in medical and corporate merger applications of ML. As a second contribution, we discuss the (legally required) trade-off between accuracy and explainability and demonstrate the effect in a technical case study in the context of spam classification.
|Author details:
|Philipp HackerGND, Ralf KrestelORCiDGND, Stefan GrundmannGND, Felix NaumannORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10506-020-09260-6
|ISSN:
|0924-8463
|ISSN:
|1572-8382
|Title of parent work (English):
|Artificial intelligence and law
|Subtitle (English):
|legal incentives and technical challenges
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Dordrecht
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/01/19
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/30
|Tag:
|contract; corporate takeovers; explainability; explainability-accuracy trade-off; explainable AI; interpretable machine learning; law; medical malpractice; tort law
|Volume:
|28
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|25
|First page:
|415
|Last Page:
|439
|Funding institution:
|AXA Postdoctoral Scholarship; AXA Research Fund
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International