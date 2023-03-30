Schließen

Total syntheses of prenylated isoflavones from Erythrina sacleuxii and their antibacterial activity

  • The prenylated isoflavones 5-deoxyprenylbiochanin A (7-hydroxy-4'-methoxy-3'-prenylisoflavone) and erysubin F (7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylisoflavone) were synthesized for the first time, starting from mono-or di-O-allylated chalcones, and the structure of 5-deoxy-3'-prenylbiochanin A was corroborated by single-crystal X-ray diffraction analysis. Flavanones are key intermediates in the synthesis. Their reaction with hypervalent iodine reagents affords isoflavones via a 2,3-oxidative rearrangement and the corresponding flavone isomers via 2,3-dehydrogenation. This enabled a synthesis of 7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylflavone, a non-natural regioisomer of erysubin F. Erysubin F (8), 7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylflavone (27), and 5-deoxy-3'prenylbiochanin A (7) were tested against three bacterial strains and one fungal pathogen. All three compounds are inactive against Salmonella enterica subsp. enterica (NCTC 13349), Escherichia coli (ATCC 25922), and Candida albicans (ATCC 90028), with MIC values greater than 80.0 mu M. The diprenylatedThe prenylated isoflavones 5-deoxyprenylbiochanin A (7-hydroxy-4'-methoxy-3'-prenylisoflavone) and erysubin F (7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylisoflavone) were synthesized for the first time, starting from mono-or di-O-allylated chalcones, and the structure of 5-deoxy-3'-prenylbiochanin A was corroborated by single-crystal X-ray diffraction analysis. Flavanones are key intermediates in the synthesis. Their reaction with hypervalent iodine reagents affords isoflavones via a 2,3-oxidative rearrangement and the corresponding flavone isomers via 2,3-dehydrogenation. This enabled a synthesis of 7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylflavone, a non-natural regioisomer of erysubin F. Erysubin F (8), 7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'-diprenylflavone (27), and 5-deoxy-3'prenylbiochanin A (7) were tested against three bacterial strains and one fungal pathogen. All three compounds are inactive against Salmonella enterica subsp. enterica (NCTC 13349), Escherichia coli (ATCC 25922), and Candida albicans (ATCC 90028), with MIC values greater than 80.0 mu M. The diprenylated natural product erysubin F (8) and its flavone isomer 7,4'-dihydroxy-8,3'diprenylflavone (27) show in vitro activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA, ATCC 43300) at MIC values of 15.4 and 20.5 mu M, respectively. In contrast, the monoprenylated 5-deoxy-3'-prenylbiochanin A (7) is inactive against this MRSA strain.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:George KwesigaORCiDGND, Alexandra Kelling, Sebastian KerstingGND, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Markus von Nickisch-RosenegkORCiD, Bernd SchmidtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jnatprod.0c00932
ISSN:0163-3864
ISSN:1520-6025
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33170684
Title of parent work (English):Journal of natural products
Subtitle (English):5-deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A and erysubin F
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/30
Volume:83
Issue:11
Number of pages:9
First page:3445
Last Page:3453
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

