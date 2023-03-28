Synthesis of InP quantum dots and their applications
- Technologically important, environmentally friendly InP quantum dots (QDs) typically used as green and red emitters in display devices can achieve exceptional photoluminescence quantum yields (PL QYs) of near-unity (95-100%) when the-state-of-the-art core/shell heterostructure of the ZnSe inner/ZnS outer shell is elaborately applied. Nevertheless, it has only led to a few industrial applications as QD liquid crystal display (QD–LCD) which is applied to blue backlight units, even though QDs has a lot of possibilities that able to realize industrially feasible applications, such as QD light-emitting diodes (QD‒LEDs) and luminescence solar concentrator (LSC), due to their functionalizable characteristics. Nevertheless, it has only led to a few industrial applications as QD liquid crystal display (QD–LCD) which is applied to blue backlight units, even though QDs has a lot of possibilities that able to realize industrially feasible applications, such as QD light-emitting diodes (QD‒LEDs) and luminescence solar concentrator (LSC), due to their functionalizable characteristics. Before introducing the main research, the theoretical basis and fundamentals of QDs are described in detail on the basis of the quantum mechanics and experimental synthetic results, where a concept of QD and colloidal QD, a type-I core/shell structure, a transition metal doped semiconductor QDs, the surface chemistry of QD, and their applications (LSC, QD‒LEDs, and EHD jet printing) are sequentially elucidated for better understanding. This doctoral thesis mainly focused on the connectivity between QD materials and QD devices, based on the synthesis of InP QDs that are composed of inorganic core (core/shell heterostructure) and organic shell (surface ligands on the QD surface). In particular, as for the former one (core/shell heterostructure), the ZnCuInS mid-shell as an intermediate layer is newly introduced between a Cu-doped InP core and a ZnS shell for LSC devices. As for the latter one (surface ligands), the ligand effect by 1-octanethiol and chloride ion are investigated for the device stability in QD‒LEDs and the printability of electro-hydrodynamic (EHD) jet printing system, in which this research explores the behavior of surface ligands, based on proton transfer mechanism on the QD surface. Chapter 3 demonstrates the synthesis of strain-engineered highly emissive Cu:InP/Zn–Cu–In–S (ZCIS)/ZnS core/shell/shell heterostructure QDs via a one-pot approach. When this unconventional combination of a ZCIS/ZnS double shelling scheme is introduced to a series of Cu:InP cores with different sizes, the resulting Cu:InP/ZCIS/ZnS QDs with a tunable near-IR PL range of 694–850 nm yield the highest-ever PL QYs of 71.5–82.4%. These outcomes strongly point to the efficacy of the ZCIS interlayer, which makes the core/shell interfacial strain effectively alleviated, toward high emissivity. The presence of such an intermediate ZCIS layer is further examined by comparative size, structural, and compositional analyses. The end of this chapter briefly introduces the research related to the LSC devices, fabricated from Cu:InP/ZCIS/ZnS QDs, currently in progress. Chapter 4 mainly deals with ligand effect in 1-octanethiol passivation of InP/ZnSe/ZnS QDs in terms of incomplete surface passivation during synthesis. This chapter demonstrates the lack of anionic carboxylate ligands on the surface of InP/ZnSe/ZnS quantum dots (QDs), where zinc carboxylate ligands can be converted to carboxylic acid or carboxylate ligands via proton transfer by 1-octanethiol. The as-synthesized QDs initially have an under-coordinated vacancy surface, which is passivated by solvent ligands such as ethanol and acetone. Upon exposure of 1-octanethiol to the QD surface, 1-octanthiol effectively induces the surface binding of anionic carboxylate ligands (derived from zinc carboxylate ligands) by proton transfer, which consequently exchanges ethanol and acetone ligands that bound on the incomplete QD surface. The systematic chemical analyses, such as thermogravimetric analysis‒mass spectrometry and proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, directly show the interplay of surface ligands, and it associates with QD light-emitting diodes (QD‒LEDs). Chapter 5 shows the relation between material stability of QDs and device stability of QD‒LEDs through the investigation of surface chemistry and shell thickness. In typical III–V colloidal InP quantum dots (QDs), an inorganic ZnS outermost shell is used to provide stability when overcoated onto the InP core. However, this work presents a faster photo-degradation of InP/ZnSe/ZnS QDs with a thicker ZnS shell than that with a thin ZnS shell when 1-octanethiol was applied as a sulfur source to form ZnS outmost shell. Herein, 1-octanethiol induces the form of weakly-bound carboxylate ligand via proton transfer on the QD surface, resulting in a faster degradation at UV light even though a thicker ZnS shell was formed onto InP/ZnSe QDs. Detailed insight into surface chemistry was obtained from proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and thermogravimetric analysis–mass spectrometry. However, the lifetimes of the electroluminescence devices fabricated from InP/ZnSe/ZnS QDs with a thick or a thin ZnS shell show surprisingly the opposite result to the material stability of QDs, where the QD light-emitting diodes (QD‒LEDs) with a thick ZnS shelled QDs maintained its luminance more stable than that with a thin ZnS shelled QDs. This study elucidates the degradation mechanism of the QDs and the QD light-emitting diodes based on the results and discuss why the material stability of QDs is different from the lifetime of QD‒LEDs. Chapter 6 suggests a method how to improve a printability of EHD jet printing when QD materials are applied to QD ink formulation, where this work introduces the application of GaP mid-shelled InP QDs as a role of surface charge in EHD jet printing technique. In general, GaP intermediate shell has been introduced in III–V colloidal InP quantum dots (QDs) to enhance their thermal stability and quantum efficiency in the case of type-I core/shell/shell heterostructure InP/GaP/ZnSeS QDs. Herein, these highly luminescent InP/GaP/ZnSeS QDs were synthesized and applied to EHD jet printing, by which this study demonstrates that unreacted Ga and Cl ions on the QD surface induce the operating voltage of cone jet and cone jet formation to be reduced and stabilized, respectively. This result indicates GaP intermediate shell not only improves PL QY and thermal stability of InP QDs but also adjusts the critical flow rate required for cone-jet formation. In other words, surface charges of quantum dots can have a significant role in forming cone apex in the EHD capillary nozzle. For an industrially convenient validation of surface charges on the QD surface, Zeta potential analyses of QD solutions as a simple method were performed, as well as inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) for a composition of elements. Beyond the generation of highly emissive InP QDs with narrow FWHM, these studies talk about the connection between QD material and QD devices not only to make it a vital jumping-off point for industrially feasible applications but also to reveal from chemical and physical standpoints the origin that obstructs the improvement of device performance experimentally and theoretically.…
- Umweltfreundliche InP Quantenpunkte (QDs) sind technologisch relevant und werden typischerweise als grüne und rote Emitter in Bildschirmen verwendet. Nach dem Stand der Technik kann eine sorgfältig hergestellte Kern-Schale-Heterostruktur (ZnSe innen/ZnS außen) zu außergewöhnlich hohen Photolumineszenz-Quantenausbeuten (PL-QYs) von nahezu Eins (95 - 100 %) führen. Dennoch gibt es bisher nur einige wenige industrielle Anwendungen wie QD-Flüssigkristall-Bildschirme (liquid crystal display, QD-LCD), in denen die Anregung durch eine blaue Hintergrundbeleuchtung realisiert wird. Dabei haben QDs aufgrund ihrer Modifizierbarkeit noch viele weitere industrielle Einsatzmöglichkeiten, beispielsweise QD basierte lichtemittierende Dioden (QD-LEDs) und lumineszierende Solarkollektoren (luminescence solar concentrator, LSC). Dabei haben QDs aufgrund ihrer Modifizierbarkeit noch viele weitere industrielle Einsatzmöglichkeiten, beispielsweise QD basierte lichtemittierende Dioden (QD-LEDs) und lumineszierende Solarkollektoren (luminescence solar concentrator, LSC). Vor dem Hauptteil werden in den Kapiteln 1 und 2 die Grundlagen von QDs und die theoretischen Grundlagen basierend auf quantenmechanischer Beschreibung und experimentellen Ergebnissen eingeführt. Zum besseren Verständnis werden: das Konzept der QDs, kolloidale QDs, Kern-Schale-Strukturen vom Typ I, mit Übergangsmetallen dotierte Halbleiter-QDs, die Oberflächenchemie von QDs und ihre Anwendungen (LSC, QD-LEDs und electrohydrodynamic EHD-Jet-Printing), nacheinander eingeführt. Der Schwerpunkt dieser Doktorarbeit liegt hauptsächlich auf der Kombination von QD-Materialien und QD-Bauelementen, basierend auf der Synthese von InP QDs mit einem anorganischen Kern (Kern-Schale-Heterostruktur) und einer organischen Hülle (Oberflächenliganden auf der QD-Oberfläche). In die Kern-Schale-Heterostruktur wird eine ZnCuInS-Mittelschale als Zwischenschicht zwischen einem Cu-dotierten InP Kern und einer ZnS-Schale für LSC-Bauelemente neu eingeführt. Bei den Oberflächenliganden wird der Ligandeneffekt von 1-Oktanthiol und Chloridionen auf die Stabilität von QD-LEDs und die Druckbarkeit mit EHD-Jet-Printing hin untersucht. Dabei erhält der Protonentransfermechanismus auf der QD-Oberfläche ein besonderes Augenmerk. In Kapitel 3 wird die Eintopfsynthese von hocheffizient emittierenden QDs mit einer Cu:InP/Zn-Cu-In-S (ZCIS)/ZnS Kern/Schale/Schale-Heterostruktur beschrieben. Wenn diese neuartige Kombination einer ZCIS/ZnS-Doppelschalenstruktur mit eine Reihe von Cu:InP-Kerne mit unterschiedlichen Größen kombiniert wird, ergeben die daraus entstehenden Cu:InP/ZCIS/ZnS-QDs die bisher höchsten publizierten PL-QYs von 71,5 – 82,4 % im nahen IR-Bereich von 694 – 850 nm mit einstellbarer PL Wellenlänge. Diese Ergebnisse weisen auf die Wirksamkeit der ZCIS-Zwischenschicht hin, welche die Grenzflächenspannung zwischen Kern und Schale effektiv mildert und damit zu einem solch hohen Emissionsvermögen führt. Diese ZCIS-Zwischenschicht wird durch vergleichende Größen-, Struktur- und Zusammensetzungsanalysen weiter untersucht. Am Ende des Kapitels wird der aktuellen Stand der Forschung auf dem Gebiet der LSC-Bauelemente aus solchen Cu:InP/ZCIS/ZnS-QDs vorgestellt. Kapitel 4 befasst sich hauptsächlich mit dem Ligandeneffekt bei der Passivierung mit 1-Oktanthiol von InP/ZnSe/ZnS-QDs im Hinblick auf die unvollständige Oberflächenpassivierung während der Synthese. Es fehlen anionischen Carboxylat-Liganden auf der InP/ZnSe/ZnS-Oberfläche der QDs, an denen Zink Carboxylat Liganden durch Protonentransfer vom 1-Oktanthiol in Carbonsäure-Liganden umgewandelt werden könnten. Die so synthetisierten QDs haben zunächst eine unterkoordinierte Oberfläche mit Leerstellen, die durch Lösungsmittel-Liganden wie Ethanol oder Aceton passiviert werden. Wenn 1-Octanthiol an die QD-Oberfläche bindet bewirkt der Protonentransfer die Bindung von Carboxylat-Liganden (aus Zink-Carboxylat) an die Oberfläche, wobei Ethanol- oder Aceton-Liganden ausgetauscht werden. Systematische Analysen wie Thermogravimetrie (thermogravimetric analysis TGA), Massenspektrometrie (MS) und Protonen-Kernmagnetresonanz (proton nuclear magnetic resonance 1H-NMR) zeigen direkt den Zusammenhang zwischen Oberflächenliganden und QD-LEDs. Kapitel 5 zeigt den Zusammenhang zwischen der Materialstabilität von QDs und der Bauteilstabilität von QD-LEDs durch Untersuchung der Oberflächenchemie und der Schalendicke. In typischen kolloidalen III-V-InP-QDs wird eine anorganische ZnS-Außenhülle auf den InP Kern aufgetragen, um Stabilität zu gewährleisten. In dieser Arbeit wird jedoch eine schnellere Photodegradation von InP/ZnSe/ZnS-QDs mit einer dickeren statt einer dünneren ZnS-Schale gezeigt, wenn 1-Oktanthiol als Schwefelquelle zur Bildung der äußersten ZnS-Schale verwendet wurde. 1-Oktanthiol induziert die Bildung eines schwach gebundenen Carboxylatliganden durch Protonentransfer auf der QD-Oberfläche, was zu einem schnelleren Abbau unter UV-Licht trotz dickerer ZnS-Schale führt. Detailliertere Einblicke in die Oberflächenchemie werden durch 1H-NMR, TGA und MS gewonnen. Überraschenderweise zeigen jedoch die Lebensdauern der aus InP/ZnSe/ZnS-QDs mit dicken oder dünnen ZnS-Hüllen hergestellten EL-Bauelemente eine gegenteilige Stabilität: Die QD-LEDs mit QDs mit dicker ZnS-Hülle haben eine längere Lebensdauer, als jene mit dünner ZnS-Hülle. Es wird der Degradationsmechanismus der QDs und der QD-Leuchtdioden anhand der Ergebnisse erläutert und der Effekt auf die unterschiedlichen Lebensdauern von Material und Bauteil diskutiert. In Kapitel 6 wird eine Methode vorgeschlagen, wie die Druckbarkeit von QD-Tintenformulierungen beim EHD-Jet-Druck über die QD-Materialien verbessert werden kann. Dazu werden InP-QDs mit GaP-Zwischenschalen erweitert, um die Oberflächenladung zu beeinflussen. Darüber hinaus verbessern GaP-Zwischenschalen in III-V kolloidalen InP-QDs deren thermische Stabilität und PL-QY im Falle von Typ-I-Kern/Schale/Schale-Heterostrukturen (InP/GaP/ZnSeS-QDs). Diese stark lumineszierenden InP/GaP/ZnSeS-QDs wurden synthetisiert und für den EHD-Jet-Druck verwendet. Nicht umgesetzte Ga und Cl-Ionen auf der QD-Oberfläche reduzieren die benötigte Betriebsspannung zur Ausbildung eines Taylor-Kegels und eines stabilen Tinten-Jets. Dieses Ergebnis deutet darauf hin, dass die Oberflächenladungen der Quantenpunkte eine wichtige Rolle bei der Ausbildung des Taylor-Kegels spielen. Mittels Zeta-Potenzial-Messung von QD-Tinten wurde eine industriell erprobte und einfache Methode zur Untersuchung der Oberflächenladungen verwendet. Darüber hinaus wurde optische Emissionsspektrometrie mit induktiv gekoppeltem Plasma (inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy ICP-OES) zur Bestimmung der Elementzusammensetzung durchgeführt. Diese Dissertation beschäftigt sich sowohl mit der Synthese von hocheffizienten InP QDs mit schmalbandiger Emission (full width at half maximum FWHM), als auch den Zusammenhängen zwischen QD-Material und QD-Bauelementen. Die Ergebnisse sind einerseits relevant für die breitere industrielle Anwendung dieser Materialien und andererseits für ein tieferes chemisch-physikalisches, theoretisches und experimentelles Verständnis der Prozesse, die zu langlebigen und stabilen Bauelementen führen.…
Author details:
|Jiyong KimORCiD
URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-585351
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58535
Reviewer(s):
|Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Armin WedelORCiD, Wolfgang BrüttingORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):
|Andreas Taubert
Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
Language:
|English
Publication year:
|2023
Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:
|2023/02/13
Release date:
|2023/03/28
Tag:
|Cu-dotiertes InP; Oberflächenchemie; QD-Gerät; QD-Stabilität; kolloidaler Quantenpunkt
Cu doped InP; QD device; QD stability; colloidal quantum dot; surface chemistry
Number of pages:
|XIX, 142
Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Extern / Extern
DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz