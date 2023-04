Stimulated resonant inelastic X-ray scattering in transition metal systems

With the implementation of intense, short pulsed light sources throughout the last years, the powerful technique of resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) became feasible for a wide range of experiments within femtosecond dynamics in correlated materials and molecules. In this thesis I investigate the potential to bring RIXS into the fluence regime of nonlinear X-ray-matter interactions, especially focusing on the impact of stimulated scattering on RIXS in transition metal systems in a transmission spectroscopy geometry around transition metal L-edges. After presenting the RIXS toolbox and the capabilities of free electron laser light sources for ultrafast intense X-ray experiments, the thesis explores an experiment designed to understand the impact of stimulated scattering on diffraction and direct beam transmission spectroscopy on a CoPd multilayer system. The experiments require short X-ray pulses that can only be generated at free electron lasers (FEL). Here the pulses are not only short, but also very intense, which opens

With the implementation of intense, short pulsed light sources throughout the last years, the powerful technique of resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) became feasible for a wide range of experiments within femtosecond dynamics in correlated materials and molecules. In this thesis I investigate the potential to bring RIXS into the fluence regime of nonlinear X-ray-matter interactions, especially focusing on the impact of stimulated scattering on RIXS in transition metal systems in a transmission spectroscopy geometry around transition metal L-edges. After presenting the RIXS toolbox and the capabilities of free electron laser light sources for ultrafast intense X-ray experiments, the thesis explores an experiment designed to understand the impact of stimulated scattering on diffraction and direct beam transmission spectroscopy on a CoPd multilayer system. The experiments require short X-ray pulses that can only be generated at free electron lasers (FEL). Here the pulses are not only short, but also very intense, which opens the door to nonlinear X-ray-matter interactions. In the second part of this thesis, we investigate observations in the nonlinear interaction regime, look at potential difficulties for classic spectroscopy and investigate possibilities to enhance the RIXS through stimulated scattering. Here, a study on stimulated RIXS is presented, where we investigate the light field intensity dependent CoPd demagnetization in transmission as well as scattering geometry. Thereby we show the first direct observation of stimulated RIXS as well as light field induced nonlinear effects, namely the breakdown of scattering intensity and the increase in sample transmittance. The topic is of ongoing interest and will just increase in relevance as more free electron lasers are planned and the number of experiments at such light sources will continue to increase in the near future. Finally we present a discussion on the accessibility of small DOS shifts in the absorption-band of transition metal complexes through stimulated resonant X-ray scattering. As these shifts occur for example in surface states this finding could expand the experimental selectivity of NEXAFS and RIXS to the detectability of surface states. We show how stimulation can indeed enhance the visibility of DOS shifts through the detection of stimulated spectral shifts and enhancements in this theoretical study. We also forecast the observation of stimulated enhancements in resonant excitation experiments at FEL sources in systems with a high density of states just below the Fermi edge and in systems with an occupied to unoccupied DOS ratio in the valence band above 1.

…