Schließen

Scaling of energy spreading in a disordered Ding-Dong lattice

  • We study numerical propagation of energy in a one-dimensional Ding-Dong lattice composed of linear oscillators with elastic collisions. Wave propagation is suppressed by breaking translational symmetry, and we consider three ways to do this: position disorder, mass disorder, and a dimer lattice with alternating distances between the units. In all cases the spreading of an initially localized wavepacket is irregular, due to the appearance of chaos, and subdiffusive. For a range of energies and of weak and moderate levels of disorder, we focus on the macroscopic statistical characterization of spreading. Guided by a nonlinear diffusion equation, we establish that the mean waiting times of spreading obey a scaling law in dependence of energy. Moreover, we show that the spreading exponents very weakly depend on the level of disorder.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-5468/ab7e30
ISSN:1742-5468
Title of parent work (English):Journal of statistical mechanics: theory and experiment
Publisher:IOP Publishing Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/13
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/21
Tag:connections between chaos and statistical physics; nonlinear dynamics; transport properties
Volume:2020
Issue:5
Article number:053301
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.