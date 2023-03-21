Scaling of energy spreading in a disordered Ding-Dong lattice
- We study numerical propagation of energy in a one-dimensional Ding-Dong lattice composed of linear oscillators with elastic collisions. Wave propagation is suppressed by breaking translational symmetry, and we consider three ways to do this: position disorder, mass disorder, and a dimer lattice with alternating distances between the units. In all cases the spreading of an initially localized wavepacket is irregular, due to the appearance of chaos, and subdiffusive. For a range of energies and of weak and moderate levels of disorder, we focus on the macroscopic statistical characterization of spreading. Guided by a nonlinear diffusion equation, we establish that the mean waiting times of spreading obey a scaling law in dependence of energy. Moreover, we show that the spreading exponents very weakly depend on the level of disorder.
|Author details:
|Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-5468/ab7e30
|ISSN:
|1742-5468
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of statistical mechanics: theory and experiment
|Publisher:
|IOP Publishing Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/13
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/21
|Tag:
|connections between chaos and statistical physics; nonlinear dynamics; transport properties
|Volume:
|2020
|Issue:
|5
|Article number:
|053301
|Number of pages:
|12
|Funding institution:
|Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access