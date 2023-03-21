All roads lead to growth
- Plant growth is a highly complex biological process that involves innumerable interconnected biochemical and signalling pathways. Many different techniques have been developed to measure growth, unravel the various processes that contribute to plant growth, and understand how a complex interaction between genotype and environment determines the growth phenotype. Despite this complexity, the term 'growth' is often simplified by researchers; depending on the method used for quantification, growth is viewed as an increase in plant or organ size, a change in cell architecture, or an increase in structural biomass. In this review, we summarise the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying plant growth, highlight state-of-the-art imaging and non-imaging-based techniques to quantitatively measure growth, including a discussion of their advantages and drawbacks, and suggest a terminology for growth rates depending on the type of technique used.
