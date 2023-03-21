Schließen

All roads lead to growth

  • Plant growth is a highly complex biological process that involves innumerable interconnected biochemical and signalling pathways. Many different techniques have been developed to measure growth, unravel the various processes that contribute to plant growth, and understand how a complex interaction between genotype and environment determines the growth phenotype. Despite this complexity, the term 'growth' is often simplified by researchers; depending on the method used for quantification, growth is viewed as an increase in plant or organ size, a change in cell architecture, or an increase in structural biomass. In this review, we summarise the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying plant growth, highlight state-of-the-art imaging and non-imaging-based techniques to quantitatively measure growth, including a discussion of their advantages and drawbacks, and suggest a terminology for growth rates depending on the type of technique used.

Author details:Justyna Jadwiga OlasORCiDGND, Franziska FichtnerORCiDGND, Federico ApeltORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/erz406
ISSN:0022-0957
ISSN:1460-2431
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31613967
Title of parent work (English):Journal of experimental botany
Subtitle (English):imaging-based and biochemical methods to measure plant growth
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/09/07
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/21
Tag:biomass; growth; imaging; kinematics; morphometrics; phenomics; phenotyping; rate (RGR); relative expansion rate of growth (RER); relative growth
Volume:71
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:11
Last Page:21
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) within the Collaborative Research; Centre 973 'Priming and Memory of Organismic Responses to Stress'
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

