Shnol-type theorem for the Agmon ground state
- LetH be a Schrodinger operator defined on a noncompact Riemannianmanifold Omega, and let W is an element of L-infinity (Omega; R). Suppose that the operator H + W is critical in Omega, and let phi be the corresponding Agmon ground state. We prove that if u is a generalized eigenfunction ofH satisfying vertical bar u vertical bar <= C-phi in Omega for some constant C > 0, then the corresponding eigenvalue is in the spectrum of H. The conclusion also holds true if for some K is an element of Omega the operator H admits a positive solution in (Omega) over bar = Omega \ K, and vertical bar u vertical bar <= C psi in (Omega) over bar for some constant C > 0, where psi is a positive solution of minimal growth in a neighborhood of infinity in Omega. Under natural assumptions, this result holds also in the context of infinite graphs, and Dirichlet forms.
|Author details:
|Siegfried BeckusORCiDGND, Yehuda PinchoverORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.4171/JST/296
|ISSN:
|1664-039X
|ISSN:
|1664-0403
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of spectral theory
|Publisher:
|EMS Publishing House
|Place of publishing:
|Zürich
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/02/28
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/21
|Tag:
|Caccioppoli inequality; Schrodinger operators; Shnol theorem; generalized eigenfunction; graphs; ground state; positive solutions; weighted
|Volume:
|10
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|355
|Last Page:
|377
|Funding institution:
|Israel Science FoundationIsrael Science Foundation [970/15]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert