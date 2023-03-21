Schließen

Existence, uniqueness, and numerical approximations for stochastic Burgers equations

  • In this article, we propose an all-in-one statement which includes existence, uniqueness, regularity, and numerical approximations of mild solutions for a class of stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs) with non-globally monotone nonlinearities. The proof of this result exploits the properties of an existing fully explicit space-time discrete approximation scheme, in particular the fact that it satisfies suitable a priori estimates. We also obtain almost sure and strong convergence of the approximation scheme to the mild solutions of the considered SPDEs. We conclude by applying the main result of the article to the stochastic Burgers equations with additive space-time white noise.

Author details:Sara MazzonettoORCiDGND, Diyora SalimovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/07362994.2019.1709503
ISSN:0736-2994
ISSN:1532-9356
Title of parent work (English):Stochastic analysis and applications
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/21
Tag:SPDEs; Stochastic Burgers equations; approximation; existence; mild solution; numerical
Volume:38
Issue:4
Number of pages:24
First page:623
Last Page:646
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgesellschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [RTG 2131]; Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF)Swiss National; Science Foundation (SNSF) [175699]; (Labex CEMPI) Center Europeen pour; les Mathematiques, la Physique et leurs interactions; [ANR-11-LABX-0007-01]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

