On the tree conjecture for the network creation game
- Selfish Network Creation focuses on modeling real world networks from a game-theoretic point of view. One of the classic models by Fabrikant et al. (2003) is the network creation game, where agents correspond to nodes in a network which buy incident edges for the price of alpha per edge to minimize their total distance to all other nodes. The model is well-studied but still has intriguing open problems. The most famous conjectures state that the price of anarchy is constant for all alpha and that for alpha >= n all equilibrium networks are trees. We introduce a novel technique for analyzing stable networks for high edge-price alpha and employ it to improve on the best known bound for the latter conjecture. In particular we show that for alpha > 4n - 13 all equilibrium networks must be trees, which implies a constant price of anarchy for this range of alpha. Moreover, we also improve the constant upper bound on the price of anarchy for equilibrium trees.
|Davide BilòORCiDGND, Pascal LenznerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00224-019-09945-9
|1432-4350
|1433-0490
|Theory of computing systems
|Springer
|New York
|Article
|English
|2019/08/16
|2019
|2023/03/21
|algorithmic; game theory; network creation games; price of anarchy; tree conjecture
|64
|3
|22
|422
|443
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access