On the tree conjecture for the network creation game

  • Selfish Network Creation focuses on modeling real world networks from a game-theoretic point of view. One of the classic models by Fabrikant et al. (2003) is the network creation game, where agents correspond to nodes in a network which buy incident edges for the price of alpha per edge to minimize their total distance to all other nodes. The model is well-studied but still has intriguing open problems. The most famous conjectures state that the price of anarchy is constant for all alpha and that for alpha >= n all equilibrium networks are trees. We introduce a novel technique for analyzing stable networks for high edge-price alpha and employ it to improve on the best known bound for the latter conjecture. In particular we show that for alpha > 4n - 13 all equilibrium networks must be trees, which implies a constant price of anarchy for this range of alpha. Moreover, we also improve the constant upper bound on the price of anarchy for equilibrium trees.

Author details:Davide BilòORCiDGND, Pascal LenznerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00224-019-09945-9
ISSN:1432-4350
ISSN:1433-0490
Title of parent work (English):Theory of computing systems
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/16
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/03/21
Tag:algorithmic; game theory; network creation games; price of anarchy; tree conjecture
Volume:64
Issue:3
Number of pages:22
First page:422
Last Page:443
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

