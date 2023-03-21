Schließen

Kernel regression, minimax rates and effective dimensionality

  • We investigate if kernel regularization methods can achieve minimax convergence rates over a source condition regularity assumption for the target function. These questions have been considered in past literature, but only under specific assumptions about the decay, typically polynomial, of the spectrum of the the kernel mapping covariance operator. In the perspective of distribution-free results, we investigate this issue under much weaker assumption on the eigenvalue decay, allowing for more complex behavior that can reflect different structure of the data at different scales.

Metadaten
Author details:Gilles BlanchardORCiDGND, Nicole MückeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S0219530519500258
ISSN:0219-5305
ISSN:1793-6861
Title of parent work (English):Analysis and applications
Subtitle (English):beyond the regular case
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:New Jersey
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/21
Tag:Kernel regression; eigenvalue decay; minimax optimality
Volume:18
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:683
Last Page:696
Funding institution:German Research Foundation under DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); [STE 1074/4-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

