Kernel regression, minimax rates and effective dimensionality
- We investigate if kernel regularization methods can achieve minimax convergence rates over a source condition regularity assumption for the target function. These questions have been considered in past literature, but only under specific assumptions about the decay, typically polynomial, of the spectrum of the the kernel mapping covariance operator. In the perspective of distribution-free results, we investigate this issue under much weaker assumption on the eigenvalue decay, allowing for more complex behavior that can reflect different structure of the data at different scales.
|Gilles BlanchardORCiDGND, Nicole MückeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S0219530519500258
|Analysis and applications
|beyond the regular case
|2020/02/11
|2020
|Kernel regression; eigenvalue decay; minimax optimality
|German Research Foundation under DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); [STE 1074/4-1]
