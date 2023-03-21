Schließen

Stress alters the neural context for building new memories

  Stressful events affect mnemonic processing, in particular for emotionally arousing events. Previous research on the mechanisms underlying stress effects on human memory focused on stress-induced changes in the neural activity elicited by a stimulus. We tested an alternative mechanism and hypothesized that stress may already alter the neural context for successful memory formation, reflected in the neural activity preceding a stimulus. Therefore, 69 participants underwent a stress or control procedure before encoding neutral and negative pictures. During encoding, we recorded high-density EEG and analyzed-based on multivariate searchlight analyses-oscillatory activity and cross-frequency coupling patterns before stimulus onset that were predictive of memory tested 24 hr later. Prestimulus theta predicted subsequent memory in controls but not in stressed participants. Instead, prestimulus gamma predicted successful memory formation after stress, specifically for emotional material. Likewise, stress altered the patterns of prestimulus theta-beta and theta-gamma phase-amplitude coupling predictive of subsequent memory, again depending on the emotionality of the presented material. Our data suggest that stress changes the neural context for building new memories, tuning this neural context specifically to the encoding of emotionally salient events. These findings point to a yet unknown mechanism through which stressful events may change (emotional) memory formation.

Metadaten
Author details:Jacqueline Katharina Meier, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Lars SchwabeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/jocn_a_01613
ISSN:0898-929X
ISSN:1530-8898
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32762518
Title of parent work (English):Journal of cognitive neuroscience
Publisher:MIT Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/21
Volume:32
Issue:12
Number of pages:15
First page:2226
Last Page:2240
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

