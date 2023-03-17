Multifunctional Microballoons for the active and passive control of fluid-flows
|Author details:
|Florian Konstantin Störmann
|Reviewer(s):
|Bastian RappORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Andreas Taubert, Christian Wischke
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/02/23
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/03/17
|Number of pages:
|XVI, 104, A24
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften