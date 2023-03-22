Analysis of the role of Heat shock factors and Mediator subunits in heat stress memory in Arabidopsis thaliana

In nature, plants often encounter biotic and abiotic stresses, which can cause reduced crop yield and quality, and threaten the nutrition of a growing human population. As heat stress (HS) is one of the main abiotic stresses, and is projected to increase due to global warming, it is necessary to better understand how plants respond and survive under HS. In Arabidopsis thaliana, plants can survive under severe HS if primed by a non-lethal HS, a process called acquisition of thermotolerance. This primed stated can be maintained for several days, and the ability of plants to maintain the primed state is called maintenance of acquired thermotolerance (mATT) or HS memory. According to current research, two Heat shock factors (HSFs) HSFA2 and HSFA3 are known to account for the majority of mATT capability, and there are other HSFs e.g. HSFA1b and HSFA6b in HSF complexes containing HSFA2 and/or HSFA3, however, the roles of these HSFs in HS memory is not clearly understood. Moreover, the mechanism of these HSFs in regulating HS memory is

In nature, plants often encounter biotic and abiotic stresses, which can cause reduced crop yield and quality, and threaten the nutrition of a growing human population. As heat stress (HS) is one of the main abiotic stresses, and is projected to increase due to global warming, it is necessary to better understand how plants respond and survive under HS. In Arabidopsis thaliana, plants can survive under severe HS if primed by a non-lethal HS, a process called acquisition of thermotolerance. This primed stated can be maintained for several days, and the ability of plants to maintain the primed state is called maintenance of acquired thermotolerance (mATT) or HS memory. According to current research, two Heat shock factors (HSFs) HSFA2 and HSFA3 are known to account for the majority of mATT capability, and there are other HSFs e.g. HSFA1b and HSFA6b in HSF complexes containing HSFA2 and/or HSFA3, however, the roles of these HSFs in HS memory is not clearly understood. Moreover, the mechanism of these HSFs in regulating HS memory is unclear, whether transcriptional machinery e.g. the Mediator complex contributes to transcriptional memory. This work investigates the role of HSFs and Mediator subunits in HS memory in A. thaliana. For the role of HSFs, the interaction between HSFA1b and HSFA2 during HS memory phase was confirmed by in vivo co- immunoprecipitation (Co-IP). HSFA1b, HSFA2, HSFA3 and HSFA6b targeted HS memory-related genes according to DNA affinity purification sequencing (DAP-seq) data, and targets of HSFA1b were confirmed in vivo by chromatin immunoprecipitation qPCR (ChIP-qPCR). The mutant of hsfa6b showed an HS memory deficiency phenotype in mATT survival assay. These data confirmed the role for HSFA2 and HSFA3 in HS memory, and suggest that HSFA1b and HSFA6b also function in HS memory. The Mediator complex functions as an RNA Polymerase II (RNA Pol II) co-regulator, and includes Head, Middle, Tail and Kinase modules. Both MED23 and MED32 belong to the Tail module, and they have a positive role in HS memory. MED23 interacted with HSFA3, as determined by yeast two hybrid (Y2H) and in vivo Co-IP assays. The med23 mutant showed a decreased HS memory phenotype, reduced expression of Type I (sustained expression) memory genes following HS, and reduced accumulation of the memory-associated Tri-methylation of histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me3)histone modification at HS memory-related gene loci after HS. MED23 was recruited to HS-inducible memory and non-memory genes after HS, as determined by ChIP-qPCR. The med32 mutant showed a reduced HS memory phenotype, decreased expression of Type I and Type II (hyper-induction) memory genes, and lower accumulation of H3K4me3 at memory gene lociafter HS. However, MED32 did not show interaction with any tested HSF in Y2H or in vivo Co-IP. MED32 regulated the recruitment of RNA Pol II at HS-inducible genes after HS, but was not itself recruited to HS memory genes after HS. These results provided more evidence that the Mediator subunits MED23 and MED32 regulate HS memory on transcriptional and epigenetic levels. In general, this work provides a better insight into the molecular mechanism of how HSFs and Mediator subunits regulate HS memory in plants and will provide new perspectives to breed crops with improved thermotolerance.

