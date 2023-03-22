Analysis of the role of Heat shock factors and Mediator subunits in heat stress memory in Arabidopsis thaliana
In nature, plants often encounter biotic and abiotic stresses, which can cause reduced crop yield and quality, and threaten the nutrition of a growing human population. As heat stress (HS) is one of the main abiotic stresses, and is projected to increase due to global warming, it is necessary to better understand how plants respond and survive under HS. In Arabidopsis thaliana, plants can survive under severe HS if primed by a non-lethal HS, a process called acquisition of thermotolerance. This primed stated can be maintained for several days, and the ability of plants to maintain the primed state is called maintenance of acquired thermotolerance (mATT) or HS memory. According to current research, two Heat shock factors (HSFs) HSFA2 and HSFA3 are known to account for the majority of mATT capability, and there are other HSFs e.g. HSFA1b and HSFA6b in HSF complexes containing HSFA2 and/or HSFA3, however, the roles of these HSFs in HS memory is not clearly understood. Moreover, the mechanism of these HSFs in regulating HS memory is unclear, whether transcriptional machinery e.g. the Mediator complex contributes to transcriptional memory. This work investigates the role of HSFs and Mediator subunits in HS memory in A. thaliana. For the role of HSFs, the interaction between HSFA1b and HSFA2 during HS memory phase was confirmed by in vivo co- immunoprecipitation (Co-IP). HSFA1b, HSFA2, HSFA3 and HSFA6b targeted HS memory-related genes according to DNA affinity purification sequencing (DAP-seq) data, and targets of HSFA1b were confirmed in vivo by chromatin immunoprecipitation qPCR (ChIP-qPCR). The mutant of hsfa6b showed an HS memory deficiency phenotype in mATT survival assay. These data confirmed the role for HSFA2 and HSFA3 in HS memory, and suggest that HSFA1b and HSFA6b also function in HS memory. The Mediator complex functions as an RNA Polymerase II (RNA Pol II) co-regulator, and includes Head, Middle, Tail and Kinase modules. Both MED23 and MED32 belong to the Tail module, and they have a positive role in HS memory. MED23 interacted with HSFA3, as determined by yeast two hybrid (Y2H) and in vivo Co-IP assays. The med23 mutant showed a decreased HS memory phenotype, reduced expression of Type I (sustained expression) memory genes following HS, and reduced accumulation of the memory-associated Tri-methylation of histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me3)histone modification at HS memory-related gene loci after HS. MED23 was recruited to HS-inducible memory and non-memory genes after HS, as determined by ChIP-qPCR. The med32 mutant showed a reduced HS memory phenotype, decreased expression of Type I and Type II (hyper-induction) memory genes, and lower accumulation of H3K4me3 at memory gene lociafter HS. However, MED32 did not show interaction with any tested HSF in Y2H or in vivo Co-IP. MED32 regulated the recruitment of RNA Pol II at HS-inducible genes after HS, but was not itself recruited to HS memory genes after HS. These results provided more evidence that the Mediator subunits MED23 and MED32 regulate HS memory on transcriptional and epigenetic levels. In general, this work provides a better insight into the molecular mechanism of how HSFs and Mediator subunits regulate HS memory in plants and will provide new perspectives to breed crops with improved thermotolerance.
In der Natur sind Pflanzen häufig mit biotischen und abiotischen Stressfaktoren konfrontiert, die zu Ertrags- und Qualitätsmängeln führen können und die Ernährung der wachsenden Weltbevölkerung gefährden. Da Hitzestress (HS) einer der wichtigsten abiotischen Stressfaktoren ist und aufgrund der globalen Erwärmung voraussichtlich noch zunehmen wird, steigt die Notwendigkeit zu verstehen wie Pflanzen auf HS reagieren und überleben. Arabidopsis thaliana können unter schwerem Hitzestress überleben, wenn sie durch einen nicht-tödlichen Hitzestress vorbereitet werden, diesen Prozess bezeichnet man als Erwerb von Thermotoleranz. Die Fähigkeit der Pflanzen, diesen Zustand aufrechtzuerhalten, wird als Aufrechterhaltung der erworbenen Thermotoleranz (mATT) oder HS-Gedächtnis bezeichnet. Nach dem derzeitigen Stand der Forschung sind zwei Hitzeschockfaktoren (HSFs), HSFA2 und HSFA3, für den Großteil der mATT-Fähigkeit verantwortlich. Außerdem gibt es weitere HSFs z.B. HSFA1b und HSFA6b, die ebenfalls im HSF-Komplex neben HSFA2 und/oder HSFA3 enthalten sind. Jedoch ist ihre Rolle im HS-Gedächtnis noch nicht eindeutig geklärt. Darüber hinaus ist der Mechanismus dieser HSFs bei der Regulierung des HS-Gedächtnisses unklar, ob z. B. die Transkriptionsmaschinerie, unter anderem der Mediator-Komplex, zum Transkriptionsgedächtnis beiträgt. In dieser Arbeit wird die Rolle der HSFs und der Mediator-Untereinheiten beim HS-Gedächtnis in A. thaliana untersucht. Bezüglich der Rolle der HSFs, wurde die Interaktion zwischen HSFA1b und HSFA2, während der HS-Gedächtnisphase, durch in vivo Co-Immunopräzipitation (Co-IP) bestätigt. HSFA1b, HSFA2, HSFA3 und HSFA6b binden, laut DNA-Affinitätsreinigungs-Sequenzierung (DAP-seq), zielgerichtet an HS-Gedächtnis-verwandte Gene. Die Ziele von HSFA1b wurden in vivo durch Chromatin-Immunpräzipitation qPCR (ChIP-qPCR) bestätigt. Die hsfa6b-Mutante zeigte im mATT-Überlebenstest einen Phänotypen für HS-Gedächtnisdefizit. Diese Daten bestätigten die Rolle von HSFA2 und HSFA3 im HS-Gedächtnis und legen nahe, dass HSFA1b und HSFA6b ebenfalls eine Funktion im HS-Gedächtnis haben. Der Mediator-Komplex fungiert als Co-Regulator der RNA-Polymerase II (RNA Pol II) und umfasst die Module Head, Middle, Tail und Kinase. Sowohl MED23 als auch MED32 gehören zum Tail-Modul und spielen eine positive Rolle im HS-Gedächtnis. MED23 interagiert mit HSFA3, wie durch Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid- (Y2H) und In-vivo-Co-IP-Assays festgestellt wurde. Die med23-Mutante zeigte einen verminderten HS-Gedächtnisphänotyp, eine verringerte Expression von Gedächtnisgenen des Typ I (anhaltende Expression) nach HS und eine verringerte Akkumulation der gedächtnisassoziierten Histonmodifikation Tri-Methylierung von Histon H3 Lysin 4 (H3K4me3) an HS-Gedächtnis-bezogenen Genorten nach HS. MED23 wurde nach HS an HS-induzierbaren Gedächtnis- und Nicht-Gedächtnis-Genen rekrutiert, wie durch ChIP-qPCR festgestellt wurde. Die med32-Mutante zeigte einen reduzierten HS-Gedächtnisphänotyp, eine verringerte Expression von Typ-I- und Typ-II-Gedächtnisgenen (Hyperinduktion) und eine geringere Anhäufung von H3K4me3 an Gedächtnisgenloci nach HS. MED32 zeigte jedoch keine Interaktion mit einem der getesteten HSFs in Y2H oder in vivo Co-IP. MED32 regulierte die Rekrutierung von RNA Pol II an HS-induzierbaren Genen nach HS, wurde aber selbst nicht an HS-Gedächtnisgenen nach HS rekrutiert. Diese Ergebnisse liefern weitere Beweise dafür, dass die Mediator-Untereinheiten MED23 und MED32 das HS-Gedächtnis auf transkriptioneller und epigenetischer Ebene regulieren. Im Allgemeinen bietet diese Arbeit einen besseren Einblick in den molekularen Mechanismus, wie HSFs und Mediator-Untereinheiten das HS-Gedächtnis in Pflanzen regulieren und wird neue Perspektiven für die Züchtung von Pflanzen mit verbesserter Thermotoleranz eröffnen.
