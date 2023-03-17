Schließen

Promoting long-term inhibition of human fear responses by non-invasive transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation during extinction training

  • Inhibiting fear-related thoughts and defensive behaviors when they are no longer appropriate to the situation is a prerequisite for flexible and adaptive responding to changing environments. Such inhibition of defensive systems is mediated by ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), limbic basolateral amygdala (BLA), and brain stem locus-coeruleus noradrenergic system (LC-NAs). Non-invasive, transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) has shown to activate this circuit. Using a multiple-day single-cue fear conditioning and extinction paradigm, we investigated long-term effects of tVNS on inhibition of low-level amygdala modulated fear potentiated startle and cognitive risk assessments. We found that administration of tVNS during extinction training facilitated inhibition of fear potentiated startle responses and cognitive risk assessments, resulting in facilitated formation, consolidation and long-term recall of extinction memory, and prevention of the return of fear. These findings might indicate new ways to increase the efficacy ofInhibiting fear-related thoughts and defensive behaviors when they are no longer appropriate to the situation is a prerequisite for flexible and adaptive responding to changing environments. Such inhibition of defensive systems is mediated by ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), limbic basolateral amygdala (BLA), and brain stem locus-coeruleus noradrenergic system (LC-NAs). Non-invasive, transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) has shown to activate this circuit. Using a multiple-day single-cue fear conditioning and extinction paradigm, we investigated long-term effects of tVNS on inhibition of low-level amygdala modulated fear potentiated startle and cognitive risk assessments. We found that administration of tVNS during extinction training facilitated inhibition of fear potentiated startle responses and cognitive risk assessments, resulting in facilitated formation, consolidation and long-term recall of extinction memory, and prevention of the return of fear. These findings might indicate new ways to increase the efficacy of exposure-based treatments of anxiety disorders.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Christoph SzeskaORCiDGND, Jan RichterORCiD, Julia WendtORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Alfons O. HammORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58412-w
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32001763
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/30
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/17
Tag:Amygdala; Autonomic nervous system; Electromyography – EMG; Extinction; Fear conditioning
Volume:10
Issue:1
Article number:1529
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern; German Research Foundation; (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [WE 5873/1-1]; DFG (German; Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [393148499]; Open; Access Publication Fund of the University of Greifswald
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

