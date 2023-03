Krafttraining im Nachwuchsleistungsrudern

Strength training is an established means of developing physical fitness and sport-specific performance in various sports. In this context, strength training seems to play a special role in rowing as a sport for young athletes, also with regard to long-term performance development. The present work is dedicated to the optimization of performance diagnos-tics, as well as the evaluation of the effectiveness of strength training methods to improve physical fitness and sport-specific performance in junior competitive rowing. The first study was dedicated to the analysis of a sport-specific requirement profile of the sport rowing. It was shown that the energy supply in rowing competitions is largely based on aerobic and to a lesser extent on anaerobic metabolic processes. During the four phases of the rowing technical model, almost all large muscle groups are used. Due to the high training volumes at international performance level, rowers have an increased risk of injuries in the lumbar back segment, the knees as well as the ribs. The

Strength training is an established means of developing physical fitness and sport-specific performance in various sports. In this context, strength training seems to play a special role in rowing as a sport for young athletes, also with regard to long-term performance development. The present work is dedicated to the optimization of performance diagnos-tics, as well as the evaluation of the effectiveness of strength training methods to improve physical fitness and sport-specific performance in junior competitive rowing. The first study was dedicated to the analysis of a sport-specific requirement profile of the sport rowing. It was shown that the energy supply in rowing competitions is largely based on aerobic and to a lesser extent on anaerobic metabolic processes. During the four phases of the rowing technical model, almost all large muscle groups are used. Due to the high training volumes at international performance level, rowers have an increased risk of injuries in the lumbar back segment, the knees as well as the ribs. The second study examined the effects of strength training on physical fitness and sport-specific performance of rowers with different levels of expertise. The study results indicate that significant small effects of strength training exist on physical fitness (lower limb maxi-mum strength) and sport-specific performance. Subgroup analyses for strength training type and expertise level showed nonsignificant differences between the respective sub-groups of rowers. The third study analyzed the relationships between biological maturity, body constitution, and physical fitness with 700-m rowing ergometer performance in junior female rowers. Finally, significant moderate to high correlations were found between biological maturity, characteristic values of body constitution, physical fitness (e.g., maximum strength, strength endurance) with performance on the rowing ergometer. In addition, the predictors of body constitution (lean mass) and strength endurance (Bourban test) best represent the performance of the 700-m rowing ergometer test. The fourth study examined the effects of two different strength training methods over 9 weeks on physical fitness and rowing ergometer performance in elite junior female rowers. Study results indicate that both groups achieved significant increases on selected compo-nents of physical fitness (e.g., maximal strength, power, anaerobic endurance, and change-of-direction speed) and sport-specific performance. Significantly greater gains re-sulted after strength training at higher intensities [HI] at the same volume compared to strength endurance training [KA] on selected components of physical fitness (e.g., maxi-mum strength). In contrast, KA resulted in greater increases in sport-specific perfor-mance at the same volume compared with HI. In summary, the results show that strength training is an effective in increasing selected components of physical fitness and sport-specific performance in adult rowing in general and in junior rowing in particular. Specifically, in junior competitive rowing, HI was shown to be more effective than KA for improving physical fitness (e.g., maximum strength) in addition to regular rowing training, and KA was shown to be more effective than HI for im-proving sport-specific performance in elite junior female rowers. Furthermore, coaches in junior rowing are recommended to consider selected characteristics of biological maturity, body constitution as well as physical fitness (maximum strength, strength endurance) for talent development.

…