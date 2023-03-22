Schließen

Stress levels in cardiac catherization laboratory

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Patricia Grahn, Klaus BonaventuraORCiDGND, Pia-Maria WippertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2020.104925
ISSN:0306-4530
ISSN:1873-3360
Title of parent work (English):Psychoneuroendocrinology
Subtitle (English):can an MBSR intervention reduce stress of medical practitioners in a cardiac catherization laboratory?
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/22
Volume:119
Article number:104925
Number of pages:1
First page:S3
Last Page:S3
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.