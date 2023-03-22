Schließen

Overcoming chemical inertness under ambient conditions

  • Ammonia (NH3) synthesis by the electrochemical N-2 reduction reaction (NRR) is increasingly studied and proposed as an alternative process to overcome the disadvantages of Haber-Bosch synthesis by a more energy-efficient, carbon-free, delocalized, and sustainable process. An ever-increasing number of scientists are working on the improvement of the faradaic efficiency (FE) and NH3 production rate by developing novel catalysts, electrolyte concepts, and/or by contributing theoretical studies. The present Minireview provides a critical view on the interplay of different crucial aspects in NRR from the electrolyte, over the mechanism of catalytic activation of N-2, to the full electrochemical cell. Five critical questions are asked, discussed, and answered, each coupled with a summary of recent developments in the respective field. This article is not supposed to be a complete summary of recent research about NRR but provides a rather critical personal view on the field. It is the major aim to give an overview over crucial influences onAmmonia (NH3) synthesis by the electrochemical N-2 reduction reaction (NRR) is increasingly studied and proposed as an alternative process to overcome the disadvantages of Haber-Bosch synthesis by a more energy-efficient, carbon-free, delocalized, and sustainable process. An ever-increasing number of scientists are working on the improvement of the faradaic efficiency (FE) and NH3 production rate by developing novel catalysts, electrolyte concepts, and/or by contributing theoretical studies. The present Minireview provides a critical view on the interplay of different crucial aspects in NRR from the electrolyte, over the mechanism of catalytic activation of N-2, to the full electrochemical cell. Five critical questions are asked, discussed, and answered, each coupled with a summary of recent developments in the respective field. This article is not supposed to be a complete summary of recent research about NRR but provides a rather critical personal view on the field. It is the major aim to give an overview over crucial influences on different length scales to shine light on the sweet spots into which room for revolutionary instead of incremental improvements may exist.show moreshow less

Author details:Qing QinORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/celc.201901970
ISSN:2196-0216
Title of parent work (English):ChemElectroChem
Subtitle (German):a critical view on recent developments in Ammonia synthesis via electrochemical N-2 reduction by asking five questions
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/22
Tag:N-2 reduction; ammonia synthesis; catalysis; catalysts; electrolytes
Volume:7
Issue:4
Number of pages:12
First page:878
Last Page:889
Funding institution:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under Germany's; Excellence StrategyGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008/1 -; 390540038]; German Chemical Industry FundFonds der Chemischen Industrie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

