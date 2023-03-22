Schließen

Universal attractors in language evolution provide evidence for the kinds of efficiency pressures involved

  • Efficiency is central to understanding the communicative and cognitive underpinnings of language. However, efficiency management is a complex mechanism in which different efficiency effects-such as articulatory, processing and planning ease, mental accessibility, and informativity, online and offline efficiency effects-conspire to yield the coding of linguistic signs. While we do not yet exactly understand the interactional mechanism of these different effects, we argue that universal attractors are an important component of any dynamic theory of efficiency that would be aimed at predicting efficiency effects across languages. Attractors are defined as universal states around which language evolution revolves. Methodologically, we approach efficiency from a cross-linguistic perspective on the basis of a world-wide sample of 383 languages from 53 families, balancing all six macro-areas (Eurasia, North and South America, Australia, Africa, and Oceania). We explore the grammatical domain of verbal person-number subject indexes. We claimEfficiency is central to understanding the communicative and cognitive underpinnings of language. However, efficiency management is a complex mechanism in which different efficiency effects-such as articulatory, processing and planning ease, mental accessibility, and informativity, online and offline efficiency effects-conspire to yield the coding of linguistic signs. While we do not yet exactly understand the interactional mechanism of these different effects, we argue that universal attractors are an important component of any dynamic theory of efficiency that would be aimed at predicting efficiency effects across languages. Attractors are defined as universal states around which language evolution revolves. Methodologically, we approach efficiency from a cross-linguistic perspective on the basis of a world-wide sample of 383 languages from 53 families, balancing all six macro-areas (Eurasia, North and South America, Australia, Africa, and Oceania). We explore the grammatical domain of verbal person-number subject indexes. We claim that there is an attractor state in this domain to which languages tend to develop and tend not to leave if they happen to comply with the attractor in their earlier stages of evolution. The attractor is characterized by different lengths for each person and number combination, structured along Zipf's predictions. Moreover, the attractor strongly prefers non-compositional, cumulative coding of person and number. On the basis of these and other properties of the attractor, we conclude that there are two domains in which efficiency pressures are most powerful: strive towards less processing and articulatory effort. The latter, however, is overridden by constant information flow. Strive towards lower lexicon complexity and memory costs are weaker efficiency pressures for this grammatical category due to its order of frequency.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zpr180.pdfeng
    (874KB)

    SHA-512bcbac267e925dd34a1f8200efcb4fbd79faf0106f796627a019f48f31aae225b9fb3c9708a60928728cac25c67d5af9a4977d18daf057bdf870a9ca184524511

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ilja A. SeržantORCiDGND, George A. MorozORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-583976
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58397
ISSN:1866-8380
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (180)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/22
Tag:Duration; Explanations; Pronouns; Redundancy; Usage
Volume:9
Issue:180
Article number:58
Number of pages:9
Source:Humanities &amp; Social Sciences Communications 9 (2022), S.1-9/Art. 58, DOI:s41599-022-01072-0
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.